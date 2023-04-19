Jack Reed Jr. talks with friends during the meet & greet at the Red Rasberry Award Dinner on Tuesday night at Building V of the Tupelo Furniture Market in Tupelo. The Reed family was honored as this year's Red Rasberry Award recipient by the Regional Rehab Center in Tupelo.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Camille Reed Sloan talks with friends during the meet & greet at the Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award Dinner on Tuesday night at Building V of the Tupelo Furniture Market in Tupelo.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Catherine Mize talks with friends during the meet & greet at the Red Rasberry Award Dinner on Tuesday night at Building V of the Tupelo Furniture Market in Tupelo.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
TUPELO — The Regional Rehab Center honored one of Tupelo’s most influential families during Tuesday night’s annual Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award Dinner.
Members of the Reed family received the Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award, the ninth given by the nonprofit organization, during a ceremony on April 18 at Tupelo Furniture Market Building V.
Named in honor of the late John “Red” Rasberry, who served as the center’s executive director from 1968 to 1995, the Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award is presented annually to a person or persons who supports not just Regional Rehab, but the community as a whole.
Former Tupelo mayor and Reed’s CEO Jack Reed Jr. and his family have been longtime contributors to both the rehabilitation center.
“We’ve tried to be loyal supporters because we know what good it does,” Reed told the Daily Journal earlier this month. “It underscores that we have been blessed and are trying to be a blessing to others.”
In a recent interview with the Daily Journal, Regional Rehab Center Executive Director Rob Parman called the Reed family an obvious recipient for the Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award, citing their tireless service to Northeast Mississippi and the people who call it home.
The banquet is used as both a fundraiser for the nonprofit Regional Rehab Center and to highlight individuals and families who serve the community.
The center provides outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy and a host of other treatments and has been in operation for almost six decades.
