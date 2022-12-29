TUPELO — Reed’s Gumtree Bookstore in Tupelo has announced their top selling books for 2022, and quite a few Mississippi authors — including multiple Northeast Mississippi writers — have made the list.
This year’s bestselling books feature mysteries, biographies and inspirational stories. Among the list is Jack Reed, Jr.’s novel “A Time To Listen,” which was released this year.
For the last Scene of 2022, we asked Reed’s to share their 20 bestselling books of the year, to help fill any gaps in your to-read list. We’ve included a synopsis of each novel below.
“Boys From Biloxi” by Mississippi author John Grisham is an intense legal thriller that follows two sons of immigrant families whose friendship turns into rivalry as they stand on opposite sides of the law.
Grisham’s “Sparring Partners” also joined the ranks of the Top 20. The collection of three novellas follows one of Grisham’s regular characters, Jake Brigance, as he returns to Ford County. Upon his arrival, Brigance is contacted by an old friend who no one’s heard from for years.
Jack Reed, Jr.’s “A Time To Listen” features the annotations of Reed’s thoughts from five decades of listening to inspirational role models, teachers, theologians and ministers. Reed originally organized the contents of the book as a gift for his children and grandchildren, but later developed them into an inspiring book for anyone to enjoy.
“Ole Miss: 2022 National Baseball Champions” by Neil White and The Nautilus Publishing Agency chronicles the storybook ending to the 2022 College World Series that no one saw coming as the Rebels clenched the national title.
“Dawg Pile” by Steve Robertson follows the highs and lows of the 2021 Mississippi State bulldogs baseball season, culminating in their 2021 College World Series win.
Wyatt Waters’ “The Watercolor Road” showcases the American South via paintings and musings from the renowned watercolorist. The book includes a collection of 133 paintings, 21 essays and a myriad of adages.
“The Family Outing” by Jessi Hempel follows the life of Hempel and what seems to be her perfect American family. However, as the memoir unfolds, readers learn that Hempel’s family life was far from perfect.
“Walter Anderson: The Extraordinary Life and Art of the Islander” by Robert St. John and Anthony Thaxton highlights the life of prolific artist Walter Anderson, who has been called “America’s Van Gogh.” This volume features rare photographs and artwork that have never been shared before.
Sara W. Berry’s “Gathering Stones” is a 40-day Christian devotional that aims to help believers remember who God is and what He has promised. Berry shares some of her own “stones of remembrance” stories to inspire readers.
Southern chef Vishwesh Bhatt’s “I Am From Here” features a collection of 130 recipes from the well-known chef, as well as stories from his childhood. Many of the recipes are currently on the menu at Oxford’s Snackbar, where Bhatt has been executive chef since 2009.
Former First United Methodist Tupelo senior pastor Rev. Dr. Embra K. Jackson Jr.’s book, “Forty Days In The Covid Wilderness: Meditations of Hope,” made Reed’s Top 20 list. Jackson was First United Methodist Tupelo’s first African-American senior pastor and former district superintendent of the Starkville district.
John Grisham’s “The Judges List” joins the ranks among his other best-selling books. The New York Times Bestseller follows fictional character Lacy Stoltz as she trails a serial killer and uncovers an unlikely suspect — a sitting judge.
The autobiography “Dear William” by David Magee details the loss of Magee’s son, William, to substance misuse. The memoir is an answer to William’s wish for his father to chronicle their family’s story to help others struggling with similar issues.
“Sooley” by John Grisham follows the story of Samuel Sooleyman and his chance of a lifetime to travel to the United States with his South Sudanese basketball team for a tournament. The New York Times Bestseller is the first of its kind for Grisham, who usually write legal thrillers.
“Goodnight Tupelo” by Tupelo native Brittany Carroll Rogers is a children’s storybook that features notable Tupelo spots such as the Elvis Presley Birthplace, The Lyric Theatre, Fairpark and more.
Tammy Parr Heinss’ “Cook With Love” is a collection of recipes Heinss’ daughters enjoyed growing up. The book features memories and food that made a mark throughout Heinss’ life.
“The Decorated Home: Living With Style And Joy” by Meg Braff includes seven chapters that detail Braff’s interior style. Braff shares advice to help readers create both livable and attractive rooms for their home.
William Kent Krueger’s “This Tender Land” follows Odie O’Banion, an orphan confined to the Lincoln Indian Training School during the summer of 1932. O’Banion and three other orphan children traverse the Mississippi River on a life-changing journey.
“Spaceman” by astronaut Mike Massimino follows the real-life spaceman’s journey into the stars, beginning with his childhood dream of being an astronaut after Neil Armstrong stepped foot on the moon.
“Tap Code” by Captain Carlyle “Smitty” Harris tells the detailed story of Harris’ survival as a Vietnam POW and his use of the Tap Code, a World World II tactic that served as a lifeline and form of communication between prisoners.
