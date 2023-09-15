TUPELO – Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and his Democratic opponent in November's general election, Brandon Presley, were in the same room Friday morning, but there was no one-on-one debate.
The two, however, did get to push their cases to govern the state for the next four years – and take a few swipes at each other – at a candidates forum at the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum. Each candidate got roughly seven minutes to hit home his message at the Community Development Foundation's quarterly Wake Up! Tupelo meeting.
For the incumbent Reeves, who served two terms as lieutenant governor before being elected governor in 2019, it was about touting the state's accomplishments under his leadership.
He noted that in his first 19 months in office, the state experienced an unprecedented 14 natural disasters. The previous record was four in any one given year.
"What I will tell you about managing our great state through those challenges, whether it was the pandemic or the widest tornado ever hitting Mississippi on Easter Sunday of 2020 ... going through that reminded me every day that Mississippi is a special place, and that Mississippi has special people," he said. "So, it kind of irritates me when these out-of-state national interests from California and New York come in and try to tell us all the things we are doing wrong."
Reeves continued to hammer home his message that the state has momentum under his guidance. For example, he said the state was No. 1 in recovering tourism dollars following the pandemic.
"The reason why Mississippi was No. 1 is because it had a governor that said, 'You know what, we're not going to shut down the state; we're going to protect lives and livelihoods. We're going to recognize that individuals are far more important than decisions that are made in Washington D.C.,'" Reeves said.
He said his first few months in office after being elected was spent calling CEOs across the country and the world but said that has changed because, under his leadership, the state has shown its doors are open for business.
"I don't spend a lot of time doing that anymore," he said. "You know why? Because they call me. They want to locate in a place like Mississippi."
He also said the state's unemployment rate is at a historic low for the fifth consecutive month, and more people were working in Mississippi than ever.
Playing to the room, Reeves heaped praise on the CDF and its economic development efforts.
"You have a team that's second to none," he said. "I don't mean second to none in Northeast Mississippi. I don't mean second to none in this state. You have an economic development second to none anywhere in the world. And this is where we as a state are now positioned."
Reeves said the state has experienced unprecedented growth during his term as governor. Prior to his coming to office, the state averaged about $900 million annually in capital expenditure investment. Last year, it was more than $6 billion in capital expenditures and new projects, he said.
"(That's) thousands and thousands of jobs being created, including the largest economic development in state history at $2.5 billion just down the road in Columbus," he said, referring to the expansion of Steel Dynamics Incorporated to add an aluminum mill in the Golden Triangle.
But if he's to be judged on any economic development statistic, Reeves said it should be the fact that during his term as governor, per capita income in the state has risen nearly 30%, from about $36,000 to $45,000.
Reeves said conservative reform in the education system a decade ago has seen graduation rates rise, and fourth grade reading and math results have also skyrocketed.
"And because I'm a conservative and I believe in paying for performance, our teachers got the largest pay raise in state history because they deserved it," he said.
"We're going to continue on job creation and bringing better and higher paying jobs," Reeves said, adding that if the state is to continue driving up income, it needs to eliminate the state income tax.
Presley got a few laughs when he got on stage later and said he thought Reeves would break his arm patting himself on the back.
"The truth is, two of the biggest issues facing Mississippi right now he didn't open his mouth about one time," Presley said. "The first is the hospital crisis that we've got ... we've got a health care crisis whether he wants to admit it or not."
As an example, he cited North Mississippi Health System's decision earlier this year to eliminate 400 positions.
"Four more hospitals in the state ended in-patient care," he continued. "Singing River Hospital has shut down labor and delivery and St. Dominic's laid off 157 people.
"There is a solution staring us in the face," he continued. "The votes are there in the House and Senate to expand Medicaid. I will take action on the first day as governor to expand Medicaid and save our hospital system."
Presley has been taking Reeves to task for not expanding Medicaid.
"We're leaving $1 billion on the table each year that could be saving our hospitals and saving our health care jobs," Presley said. "In Northeast Mississippi, we know how important those jobs are. But Tate Reeves won't expand Medicaid for one simple reason: petty partisan politics. That's it."
Presley said two heavily Republican states, Oklahoma and South Dakota, have expanded Medicaid, yet Mississippi has not joined them.
"This is the dumbest decision this state has made in a long time not to receive $1 billion to save our hospitals, to save our people's healthcare and to save our healthcare jobs," he said.
As he has done throughout his campaign, Presley criticized Reeves for his possible involvement in the welfare scandal that engulfed the state's former Department of Human Services head and others including former USM and Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre. The governor has not been directly connected with the scandal.
"The fact is, we're in the middle of the largest public corruption scandal the state has seen in years," Presley said.
He also continued his criticism of Reeves' refusal to debate, nothing that Reeves had left the forum soon after he had spoken to the audience.
"You've got a governor with no backbone. You saw him slip in and slip out," Presley said. "He won't agree to a debate; he'd rather run an ad talking about me on some policy that he knows he's a bald-faced liar about ... I'm not afraid to go to Jackson and take on the special interests. I'm not afraid to take on the scandal in Mississippi that we've seen. Tate Reeves has been the chief cheerleader of corruption in this state for 12 years, starting all the way back when he was lieutenant governor."
Presley vowed to make state government "cleaner, more transparent, more open to the people of this state.
"I don't think that's a Republican or Democrat or independent idea; it's just the right idea," he said.
Presley said he would reach across the aisle and work with Republicans like he has done to help expand rural broadband services.
"As this campaign goes on, I want you to remember who I am, and remember our experiences working together. Remember I'll never forget who I am, where I came from or who sent me," he said.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann was unable to attend the forum but did send a video message. He was visiting troops in Kuwait as he has done in the past.
The Democrat challenging him, Ryan Grover, did speak at the meeting, saying he wanted to help stop the "brain drain" and bringing more technologically advanced jobs to the state. He also said his first act as lieutenant governor would be to bring back the ballot initiative to give voters a voice.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.