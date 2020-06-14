Throughout the Northeast Mississippi region, food pantries have seen varying levels of need even as they prepared to see more clients during the pandemic.
In Chickasaw County, Mission Okolona has seen an increase due to serving parents of Okolona Separate School District students in addition to regular clients. Board member Oliver Johnson said there has been a demand for more food, especially for food to feed children, such as cereal, oatmeal and juices.
“We’ve tried to fill the gap since school’s been out during COVID-19,” Johnson said.
While Chickasaw School Districts provided meals during the school year, Johnson reported Mission Okolona stepping in to fill gaps when they couldn’t fill the need. Since summer has started and the Chickasaw County School District, Houston School District and Okolona School District ended their meal programs, according to the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, Johnson expects even more of an increase. He credits the current need to unemployment and increased expenses.
“So many people (are) out of work now, and (have) the additional expenses of having to prepare more meals because of children being at home all day,” Johnson said.
Mission Okolona provides free food boxes via a drive through service every third Saturday of the month, and delivers free emergency food boxes to those in Chickasaw County. The pantry saw 350 families before, but Johnson said since the pandemic, they have started seeing 450 clients. To help serve parents, they loosened application criteria, and Johnson said the pantry has become a resource during times when the school district could not fill the food need. With school out, Johnson expects to see more clients and said Mission Okolona plans to begin a food backpack program at the local elementary school to serve approximately 285 students.
To adjust to safety needs, Mission Okolona operates with less volunteers at a time, limiting it to 10, and prepares food boxes inside their facility. Their current needs include sugar, flour, cornmeal, cereal, oatmeal and pastas, both in small portions and in bulk. The pantry is currently looking for a standalone freezer. Oliver said any help making that dream a possibility would be appreciated. Their next day of service is Saturday, June 20, where they will be delivering food boxes to families from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Hearts and Hands Ministry in Marshall County, a non-profit, multi-denominational community outreach program that provides a food pantry as part of their services, sees new clients almost every week, said Director Deb McCullough. The pantry typically is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but McCullough said they had to reduce service to Tuesdays when volunteer numbers lessened or scheduling made it difficult to have enough volunteers for both days.
She hopes to begin offering Thursday service again this upcoming week by contacting new volunteers. She said the pantry could use people to help carry boxes and donations of canned goods.
McCullough said they typically average 30 clients on Tuesday and now see 40 clients. Because some clients have multiple dependents, such as one family with 10 kids, the actual need is greater. She also is considering restarting the ministry’s backpack food program over the summer to provide for children.
Tishomingo food pantries Helpful Samaritan Food Pantry and the Food Depot of Tishomingo County have also seen their numbers impacted, though the difference varies for both.
Food Depot serves residents once a month on the third Saturday starting at 8 a.m. President Maxey South said due to the virus, they expect to serve 300 to 350 boxes next weekend. This is an increase from the 280 boxes they offered last year around this time. South said need is seasonal and that this is typically a time of year when numbers drop due to people working, but numbers have not dropped so far.
“With the virus and everything that’s hit, I figured we were going to have more clients this summer than we normally do,” South said. “There’s many people that haven’t been working ... so they just need a little bit of help.”
South said the pantry receives good support from the county, it could also use resources and more volunteers. Food Depot will pack boxes Friday at 6 p.m.
The Helpful Samaritan Food Pantry, open weekly on Monday and Thursday, has seen less clients than even before the pandemic, said vice president Craig Datsis. Datsis notes that they remained open even amidst shelter-in-place and safer-at-home orders, changing their approach to lessen contact for clients.
The pantry went from serving 150 families to 75 families, Datsis said. He believes the decline could possibly be due to the number of mobile food pantries that have been held in the region, as well as other resources such as food stamps and unemployment being made available during the pandemic. The Tishomingo County School District is providing meals to children for the month of June on Monday and Wednesdays at specific pick up locations.
Helpful Samaritan is prepared if there is a big demand later, Datsis said. He noted that they have seen more over the last few weeks, but believes demand will continue due to restaurants and businesses having to reopen at reduced capacity.
“I think there’s going to be a big demand in several months because a lot of places that have opened up are not employing as many people as they did before,” Datsis said.
Demand rising everywhere
Food pantries in Pontotoc, Itawamba and Alcorn also reported seeing less demand. The Churches United Food Bank of Pontotoc County, which distributes on the third Saturday each month, usually sees an average of 500 households per month, but saw 480 last month, said Gary Kidd, volunteer and president of the board of directors. He noted that other food donation programs, such as a MidSouth mobile food drive May 29 and the Pontotoc Food Pantry, expanding services to Monday through Thursday, may have lessened the need to visit the pantry.
Because the pantry’s largest food source is the USDA, clients must meet certain income requirements or have automatic qualifiers, such as being SNAP recipients or receiving SSI payments. The pantry accepts applications once per month, and while six people applied last month, Kidd said there are many who call but don’t follow through to apply. They have not seen an impact from students being out of school.
The Alcorn Ministry for Emergency Needs (A.M.E.N., Inc.), open weekly Monday, Wednesday and Friday, has seen about the same or less number of clients as before, said Director Mike Gleich. Within the past month, they have served 350 to 400 families. While he was expecting an uptick as kids were out of school, that has not occurred. Despite this, he said people in the community know when they are open and aware they are a resource should they need help.
He said the only restriction, aside from requiring a picture ID and asking income-based questions, is that recipients come once every three months. If there is an emergency, the pantry can assist more frequently.
Fulton United Methodist Church Food Pantry, open once a month on the third Saturday, once saw 500 or more families, but now sees around 440, said co-director Bill Jamieson. Over the last two months, they were down to approximately 340.
“I was really surprised. I expected our numbers to go up instead of down,” Jamieson said.
The organization has shifted distribution in order to have less people, and Jamieson said he does a lot of packing himself to lessen the number of volunteers needed for that task. He said they have remained in good shape with food from the USDA, MidSouth Food Bank, and produce from the Wal-Mart distribution center. He said they plan to do distribution as normal this month and said they are blessed to have a good source of food and good amount of funding from United Way.
“We’re really blessed as a food pantry. Between us and the (West Itawamba Food Pantry), there’s no excuse for anybody in Itawamba County being hungry,” Jamieson said.