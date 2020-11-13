TUPELO • Regional Rehabilitation Center’s annual Celebration of Hope fundraiser will take place Sunday and raise money for the center’s free-of-charge services that include physical, occupational and speech therapy.
The telethon will air for an additional hour this year, said Regional Rehab Executive Director Robby Parham, airing Sunday on WTVA-NBC from noon until 2 p.m. and on WTVA-ABC on 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
“We want to thank the community for all its support,” Parham said. “We can’t thank them enough.”
During the telethon, financial pledges to the organization can be made by calling 844-801-4673. Parham said the number will become active at noon.
Sidney Maxey is one local individual who has benefited from Regional Rehab. He suffers from chronic fatigue syndrome as well as sleep apnea and insomnia issues.
“I stayed so tired I dreaded putting on foot in front of another,” Maxey said.
After he first received a diagnosis for his chronic fatigue and sleep apnea, he was able to receive treatment for the sleep apnea, but not for his fatigue.
Eventually, he learned about Regional Rehab and sought assistance there, hoping to improve lost physical abilities.
Maxey couldn’t have been more pleased with the results.
“This year, for the first time in many years, I was able to mow my yard myself,” Maxey said. “I really enjoyed being able to do that again.”
Besides a bit of yard work, for the first time in a long time, he’s gardening.
“I was also able to enjoy having a small garden for the first time in so long,” he said.
Maxey praised the attention of the therapists at the facility and described the organization as “an answer to prayer” for him.
Rehab services included audiology, dyslexia, early intervention, occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech therapy.
The local organization describes itself as unique. It has a sliding scale fee with no socio-economic requirement.