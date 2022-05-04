TUPELO • Fundraising for the nonprofit Regional Rehabilitation Center will continue this weekend with a couple of Tupelo-based events.
On Friday, fundraising will be in full swing at the Alan Bank Memorial Tennis Tournament at the Tupelo Country Club. The event will open on Friday, May 6, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will resume Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday will also see the return of the Tom Evans Memorial Kentucky Derby Party, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Tupelo Country Club.
Hosted by the late Tom Evans of Tupelo at his home on Robins Street for more than two decades, the fundraising party now honors its founder's memory.
Evans died in August 2020.
The event has already sold out. More than 400 people, including volunteers, are set to attend.
“We hope we can honor Tom,” said RRC Developmental Director Bre Moreno Ashe. “Last year was a great success, and I think Tom would have been happy with it.”
This year's part will feature a tent to allow for a better derby watching experience. There will be a 360 booth provided by Premium Productions and sponsored by Tommy Morgan. The derby sponsors are Monroe Family Dentistry and Itawamba Community College, alongside others.
RRC Executive Director Robby Parman said she's excited by not only the community support, but also the chance to let the community know what services they offer. It allows them to connect with people who may be in need of their services.
“It’s just been a great opportunity for us to really help spread our message and our mission to all of North Mississippi,” Parman said.
There will be a silent auction in the Country Club ballroom. There is also a less formal live auction. The auction will have items donated by local businesses, such as a lawn mower, furniture, jewelry, gift cards, outdoor items, among others.
The Alan Bank Memorial Tennis Tournament is a member/guest tournament. The event is named in honor of Alan Bank, who was a longtime RRC board president. Bank was influential in growing RRC’s board
“He was so involved, he even had an office here at the Rehab Center and just did so many things for us and really the entire community,” Parman said.
The two-day tournament will provide four cash prizes for top doubles, singles, and mixed. All attendees will receive a T-shirt. Sponsors include Agape Senior Living and Mitchell Distributing.
The hope for the weekend is to raise $20,000, approximately the same amount raised last year. Fundraisers help RRC continue growing and serve more clients.
For more information about RRC and its services, call 662-842-1891 or visit RRC at 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo for a visit or tour.