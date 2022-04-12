TUPELO • The Regional Rehabilitation Center has raised $235,000 while honoring two of its biggest supporters.
Ted and Lynn Moll were honored at the Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award Dinner as the 2022 recipients on Tuesday, April 12, at Tupelo Furniture Market Building V. The dinner was at 7 p.m., preceded by a 6 p.m. meet and greet with the married couple and honorees.
This was the second time the event was held in-person since the pandemic started. Also like last year, this year’s event raised a historic high. The nonprofit Regional Rehab Center (RRC) sold 300 tickets to the event, which acts as one of their major fundraisers each year.
RRC Executive Director Rob Parman told the crowd he is always humbled by the support the organization receives each year.
“I’m blown away by the support of the community and for supporting us for over 60 years now,” Parman said.
Parman thanked Ted and Lynn Moll for allowing them to honor them. He named the Molls as personal role models, and said their support of many area nonprofits, and the community at large, has made a huge impact on Northeast Mississippi.
Molls were greeted to a room full of people celebrating them for their years-long support of RRC and other area nonprofits, such as the Yocona Area Council of Boy Scouts of America, the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, Talbot House, Red Cross of North Mississippi, the Good Samaritan Free Clinic and the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
The couple has also supported the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, Tupelo Community Theatre, the Community Development Foundation, the Methodist Church and Rust College in Holly Springs.
“We think we’re fortunate to be a part of this community,” Ted Moll recently told the Daily Journal. “I think our impact is rather negligible. If we can make something happen, if there’s a need, we’re going to try to be part of that.”
Named in honor of the late John “Red” Raspberry, the Red Rasberry Award is presented annually to a person or persons who supports not just Regional Rehab, but the community as a whole.
This year's presentation also included a history of RRC and work it does. RRC provides outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dyslexia treatment, audiology services, and early childhood intervention.
In the past year, RRC served 1,168 people and provided over 55,000 services. While most clients live in North Mississippi, outreach expanded to include six Alabama counties last year.
The nonprofit reached a historic high of 23 staff members. The Red Rasberry dinner helps RRC meet the huge need and provide services free of charge.
“Being able to consistently, over the last eight years, raise more money at this event, has helped allow us to hire more therapists and to see more people,” Parman said.