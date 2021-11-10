TUPELO • Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) will celebrate a record year of growth after 60 years of incorporation this Sunday.
The annual Celebration of Hope will air this Sunday, Nov. 14, on WTVA. The original airing will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with another showing from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. As it airs, viewers can call the number on the screen to make a donation. This year’s goal is to raise $375,000.
According to Bre Moreno Ashe, Development Director of RRC, the event comes after a year of both uncertainty and unexpected success.
“(After 2020) we weren’t sure what the next year was going to bring after COVID," Ashe said. "Because people still supported us, we didn’t have to worry about what was to come."
RRC is excited for this year’s event and many people watch it, Ashe said. The event started as a radiothon over 50 years ago.
“What it’s come to today is just unbelievable, really, because we’re able to do so much and get our word out to the community through WTVA and not only hope to raise money, but hope that someone sees it that might need our services,” Ashe said.
During the broadcast, RRC will share pre-filmed stories of how RRC has changed the lives of people throughout the region. Among the stories will be one of a stroke victim who, through occupational, physical and speech therapy, has progressed. They will also share the impact of early intervention, and hear from families. The program will also show city and community leaders, sharing how they’ve been affected by RRC, and from the businesses, organizations and people who donate.
In RRC’s most recent fiscal year, from October 2020 to September 2021, the organization saw 1,168 people, which equaled 55,345 services, Ashe said. This was a growth from the previous fiscal year, where COVID-19 limited how many people they could see.
“We are really excited. This is the most services we’ve ever been able to provide,” Ashe said.
RRC provided services for 26 counties in the area, the most RRC ever served. Six were from Alabama, also the most served.
“To us, that means that we’re reaching people that we might not of in the past," Ashe said. "That’s really encouraging for us, because we want to reach as many people as possible. That’s always our goal.”
The organization boasts a staff of 23 people, their biggest and up from 15 staff people approximately seven years ago. With additional staff, they’ve been able to see more people and add satellite locations in Houston and Booneville.
In Houston, a speech therapist provides speech therapy at a local church. Right now, she sees around six people in a half day. There is also a speech-language therapist who provides services in Booneville. She started at a half-day before moving to a full day. She is able to fill the schedule with kids and adults in Booneville and the surrounding counties. The hope is to continue growing and adding different disciplines, more therapists, and additional counties, Ashe said.
Ashe attributed the growth almost entirely to community support. Despite the pandemic, RRC managed to obtain the funds needed to continue providing their services. An example of this is the Dec. 10 Paul Thorn concert on the Sadie J Farm in Plantersville. The annual fundraiser, which has raised thousands for RRC, has already sold out. RRC also continues planning for its other regional events, such as the spring Red Rasberry Dinner, its golf tournaments, Pedaling for Hope, and a 5K race.
As the Celebration of Hope airs, RRC will share the total event total and money raised from events over the past year.
“Thank you to the community because without them, without every organization, business, person that donated the smallest amount to the biggest amount, we couldn’t have done it,” Ashe said. “Because of them, we’re able to continue this mission that we’ve done for over 60 years now.”