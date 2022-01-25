TUPELO • The Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC) will honor a pair of philanthropic leaders at its Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award Dinner later this year.
Longtime Regional Rehabilitation Center supporters Ted and Lynn Moll will be recognized for their support of the nonprofit during its annual fundraising event, set for April 12.
For the committee that picks each year’s honorees, choosing the Molls to receive the prestigious honor was a no-brainer, said RRC Executive Director Robby Parman.
“Mr. and Mrs. Moll have been very supportive to us for many years and been supportive to the entire community and done so much for the community,” Parman said. “We’re excited that they are willing to let us honor them.”The annual fundraiser comes after a year of record growth for RRC. Last year, the nonprofit expanded to additional locations, including six Alabama counties, and had 23 staff members, the largest in its 60 years of existence.
“It’s exciting to be able to do that, but also, as you can imagine, that makes our budget the largest it’s ever been as well,” Parman said.
Full sponsorship opportunities and benefits are available. Individual dinner tickets $125 each. All proceeds go towards RRC.
Parman is expecting this year’s dinner to have a strong turnout.RRC has already received a good response for the event, Parman said. Currently, there is not a set ticket number cap.
RRC aims to raise $200,000, a goal Parman said is critical for the RRC to maintain and grow its staff.
The dyslexia department now has six people. There are five full-time speech therapists in the speech department. Five years ago, those two departments each had just two people. The organization hired a certified occupational therapy assistant in the last year-and-a-half, which has helped shorten their waiting list, which ranges from a few months to a few years.
Because RRC doesn’t charge for its services, it sees clients for as long as there is a need, which creates a wait on the backend. The waits for the organization’s dyslexia and speech services are the longest, followed by occupational therapy and physical therapy.
Knowing which departments see the most clients helped the organization’s leadership know where to expand.,
Fundraisers, grants, and community support helps RRC see more kids and adults in the community, Parman said.
“Our mission and what we do will not change. We just need to be able to hire more individuals to help with that situation,” Parman said.
More information on purchasing a ticket or sponsorship can be found at https://regionalrehabcenter.com/events/, the Regional Rehabilitation Center Facebook page, or emailing rparman@regionalrehabcenter.com.