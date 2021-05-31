TUPELO • Dozens of veterans, government officials and community members gathered to honor those who died while performing their military duties during a Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Park in Tupelo, Monday morning.
Mayor Jason Shelton reminded the crowd during his welcome address that Veterans Park is more than a place for recreation — it's also where the city honors and recognizes each branch of the United States military and the soldiers who have served their country.
"It's a special day, a solemn day as we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom that we get to enjoy," Shelton said.
Shelton mentioned a post circulating on social media that said Memorial Day is "our most expensive holiday." It's a sentiment with which he agreed.
"The price that was paid for this day off is the most expensive holiday that we have," Shelton said.
Lt. Col. Tim Williams, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran, read a Bible verse before delivering the invocation.
"Greater love has no one than this: that someone lay down his life for his friends," Williams said, quoting John 15:13. "We're thankful for those who were willing to lay down their life for us, their friends, to give all, even as Jesus Christ himself gave all to us."
Williams then delivered the invocation and led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance before Ritchie Watson, Pontotoc High School's band director, performed a rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" on saxophone.
Rep. Mac Huddleston, who served as a combat helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War, was the event's main speaker.
He reminisced about his childhood aspirations of becoming a pilot and his service in Vietnam before quoting a friend who flew with him there.
"We will never be able to change what happened in the Vietnam War," Huddleston said. "But we can remember the sacrifices made by those who served."
In closing his speech, Huddleston quoted from President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address: "But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here."
"I haven't heard the Gettysburg Address given many times," Huddleston said. "But I think it has such great meaning that we can say that and take comfort in knowing that the Lord has taken care of us and that we have an obligation to take care of those who can't take care of themselves."
Following Huddleston's speech, Owen McCulloch played "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes. A memorial wreath was laid as retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Bob Verell played "Taps" to conclude the ceremony.