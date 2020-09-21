TUPELO • Ongoing renovations will write the next chapter of the Oren Dunn City Museum.
Located at Ballard Park, Tupelo’s city museum is currently closed as work crews re-imagine the building’s interior as part of an effort overseen by the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and museum curator Leesha Faulkner.
“What we want to see is just our story told,” said CVB Director Neal McCoy.
The museum initiative has been dubbed the “Legacy Project” and is being carried out with an eye toward the past as well as the future.
That starts with the building itself.
Sheetrock, new paint, new flooring, specialized lighting – Faulkner aims to bring out the authentic features and rustic bones of the former cattle barn while also freshening the place up for a new generation of visitors. A new layout will see museum visitors enter a lobby with an adjacent gift shop.
But as with any museum, the collection is what matters most.
“You’re going to find as much as we can cram into that little old birthing barn,” Faulkner said.
Once visitors pass through the lobby they will enter the main room, featuring a timeline of the city’s history. At the room’s center, six different rotating exhibits will highlight small, quirky or especially timely aspects of local history.
The first round of these rotating exhibits will focus on the city’s 150th anniversary and then will start to change after the end of the year.
“At Black History Month, it may be one thing. On Veterans Day, we’ll celebrate veterans,” Faulkner said. “There will be different stories for different times of the year.”
There will also be a room dedicated to the famed “Tupelo Spirit” and highlight the city’s pioneers who contributed to this tradition of forward-thinking, civic improvement.
Other aspects of the city’s history will receive their due – the foundational role of the trains, the transformative place of the Tennessee Valley Authority, the trauma of the deadly 1936 tornado.
But opening up and interpreting the museum’s holdings may always remain something of a work in progress – even for Faulkner.
Recent items unearthed from the archives include photo of former President Harry Truman stumping for John F. Kennedy’s election and original telegrams related to the city’s federal building.
“I don’t know how we’re going to get anything done. We’re finding so many treasures,” Faulkner said, laughing.
But Faulkner also wants to make the museum experience an interactive, two-way conversation. There will be a designated room in the museum for visitors to record their Tupelo stories – either in audio format or on video.
“We’re a state of story tellers,” Faulkner said. “This is a tradition we have here in the state. We want to keep that tradition.”
The renovation is being funded with money set aside by CVB to celebrate the sesquicentennial year.
“The covid pandemic changed a lot of what we were planning,” McCoy said. “So we thought, let’s leave a ‘Legacy Project’ that will celebrate our past, and have it land and be celebrated at the museum.”
McCoy estimated CVB’s investment in the project at around $45,000 to $50,000, covering the renovations and some related items.
The museum will likely re-open to the public sometime in November, perhaps toward the end of the month.
For Faulkner – a former journalist who also holds a master’s degree in history – the opportunity the project brings together a diverse array of her skills sets and a welcome challenge.
“This is a dream come true,” she said. “The possibilities are limitless. That’s what’s fun about this.”