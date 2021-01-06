TUPELO • U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, a Republican who represents north Mississippi in Congress, condemned the actions of a violent mob that on Wednesday disrupted the counting of electoral votes for president and vice president in Washington D.C.
In an interview with the Daily Journal, Kelly said the chaotic scene inside the U.S. Capitol went beyond peaceful protest and assembly.
“It was wrong and an act of violence,” Kelly said. “It was lawlessness and anarchy.”
A Republican from Saltillo, Kelly was not on the floor of the House chamber when the Capitol was breached. Because of crowd size limits linked to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, he was watching ongoing legislative floor proceedings from his office. Both Kelly and his staff are safe.
“For once in my life, I was lucky,” Kelly said, adding that through his service in the military he’s often been caught in the line of fire.
This is the second time Kelly has been surrounded by an act of political violence in the nation’s capital city. In 2017, Kelly was one of several elected officials practicing for an annual congressional baseball game when a gunman opened fire.
Even as a mob action attempted to halt the final certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win, Kelly Wednesday afternoon said he still did not know how he will vote if fellow House members lodge objections against the electors of certain states.
“I don’t know how I’m going to vote right now,” he said.
The Saltillo Republican said he intends to listen to any floor arguments before casting a vote.
The fourth-term congressman is one of 125 Republican officials who last month signed onto a brief in support of a Texas court filing that challenged the constitutionality of voting provisions used on election day in four states — Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
On Wednesday, Kelly said he does not believe the support he and other Republican lawmakers offered through this court action in any way fostered an environment that encouraged mob violence.
The north Mississippi congressman claimed that the news media and politicians on both sides of the aisle mischaracterized the brief as “something that it’s not.”
After the U.S. Supreme Court rebuffed the Texas suit, Kelly said, in part, “Although I do not like the results of the current election, the Courts and the States have spoken. Unless there is an unforeseen, valid legal challenge, I intend to support the results of the Electoral College.”
Multiple news outlets reported that National Guard units had been deployed to the nation’s capital to control the violence. Kelly, one of the highest ranking military officers in Congress, said he trusted that any National Guard unit that was deployed would act professionally.