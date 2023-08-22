Rowan Dickens, 4 of Tupelo, rides her favorite horse — the one she has named "Flower" — as her parents Casey and Caitlin ride along with her during the carousel's first day back in operation at The Mall at Barnes Crossing Monday afternoon. The popular attraction, which first began operations when the mall opened more than three decades ago, has been down for repairs for months.
Rowan Dickens, 4 of Tupelo, hangs on tight as she rides her favorite horse, the one she has named Flower, as her parents Casey and Caitlin ride along with her during the carousel's first day back in operation at The Mall at Barnes Crossing Monday afternoon.
Rowan Dickens, 4 of Tupelo, rides her favorite horse — the one she has named "Flower" — as her parents Casey and Caitlin ride along with her during the carousel's first day back in operation at The Mall at Barnes Crossing Monday afternoon. The popular attraction, which first began operations when the mall opened more than three decades ago, has been down for repairs for months.
Rowan Dickens, 4 of Tupelo, hangs on tight as she rides her favorite horse, the one she has named Flower, as her parents Casey and Caitlin ride along with her during the carousel's first day back in operation at The Mall at Barnes Crossing Monday afternoon.
TUPELO – Knocked out of action for months, the carousel in the food court of The Mall at Barnes Crossing is spinning its 360-degrees of fun once more.
Hailey Snook and her daughter, Enzlee, were the first to ride the carousel on Monday after the long pause for extensive renovations.
"We came to Build-A-Bear to celebrate her first birthday," Snook said. When they saw that the carousel was working again, they quickly purchased a couple of tokens to ride it.
"We really enjoyed it," Snook said.
The carousel, which began operating at the same time the mall opened more than 33 years ago, has had only one other instance when it had to be closed for repairs.
This time, it was the center pole that had to be replaced. Like many carousels, the one at the mall has the horses and chariots fixed to a circular floor that suspend from a center pole and rotate around.
Mall management couldn't be happier to share the news that the carousel was running again. It's been a popular attraction for generations, with many adults remembering riding atop its team of galloping horses as kids.
"We know customers enjoyed riding it as (children), and they like to bring their own children to ride," said Cindy Childs, the mall's marketing director. "We are beyond thrilled to have it back and operational."
Laura Patterson, who's been the carousel operator for almost 10 years, said she was thrilled as anyone to be able to provide the beloved rides again to kids of all ages.
"Some kids would cry, and others would ask, 'When are the horses coming back?'" she said.
To work on the carousels, the horses and chariots had to be taken off, and the carousel was behind curtains while the work was being done. The horses were cleaned during the down time, and LED lights were added to the carousel.
"It took several weeks to take it apart and several weeks to put it back together again," said Robert Norris, who oversees the carousel at the mall. "It took about three months to get the parts."
Norris said the last major maintenance job on the carousel happened 19 years ago.
"We want everybody to come back and enjoy riding it again," he said.
The cost of a carousel has increased to help pay for the carousel repair. Each rider must now pay $4 for a token. Operating hours follow the mall schedule.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.