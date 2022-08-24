TUPELO • Tupelo native Egbert Addison spends most of his day walking between Carnation Street and the Salvation Army shelter and Front Street, across from Tupelo Hardware, where his silver Lexus sedan is parked most days.
That’s where he lives. In his sedan.
“You fade away,” Addison, 80, said of living out of a vehicle. Since he purchased the car in 2018, it has become inoperable. So it stays parked on Front Street, a place to keep his clothes, food and different amenities — fans during the summer and heaters during the winter.
Living out of his car, Addison says, creates a feeling of being untethered, of drifting without a sense of permanence.
But mostly, he said, he stays tired.
“You don’t intend to, but you lose all your energy,” he said.
Addison is one of about a dozen Tupelo residents currently without a permanent home and is among a growing number of individuals reported to be living in their vehicles in and around the Tupelo area.
Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care Director Hannah Maharrey said Addison has been homeless since roughly 2013 and has previously refused offers to help find housing.
“We would love to see him in permanent housing, but we can’t force him against his will,” Maharrey said.
Since the beginning of the year, Maharrey said reports of individuals sleeping in cars has risen significantly, although attempts to verify these reports have proved challenging.
Since May, local homelessness advocates have received 47 self-reported referrals involving individuals sleeping in their vehicles in Lee County. Of the 47, 31 were reported in Tupelo.
According to Maharrey, 18 of the reports have been rejected because the individuals failed to be verified as living in their vehicle or did not meet other criteria laid out by the organizations, leaving 29 reports of people living out of their vehicles for advocates to investigate further.
In an attempt to identify these individuals, members of the Tupelo Homeless Task Force, comprising both Continum of Care and Mississippi United to End Homelessness (MUTEH) members, conducted early morning and late evening outreach.
According to Maharrey, these efforts came back empty-handed.
"So far, the outreach team has attempted to verify 21 out of the 29 remaining referrals," she said. "None of the referrals in Tupelo were able to be verified during outreach — day, night, and early morning — or by third party verification."
Maharrey said the Homeless Task Force could only verify one report in Lee County this summer.
It’s a frustrating situation, Maharrey said. In order to ensure the authenticity of the claims, members of the organization have to identify the individuals living out of their cars. Maharrey knows they’re out there — data tells them that much — but finding people who, by definition, have no permanent place to stay can be incredibly difficult.
“I don’t doubt there are people winding up in their car over housing issues,” she said. “There has been an increase statewide, but we have to verify it.”
She noted with the extreme heat of the summer, fewer people occupy their cars and instead elect to stay in cooler areas.
MUTEH Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) director Sara Ekiss said members of MUTEH and the Tupelo Homeless Task Force check some 24 locations reported to have individuals sleeping in cars regularly.
Another issue with verifying individuals sleeping in cars is that they often self-resolve. The current system has individuals file a report.
“Eight out of 10 people can resolve their homelessness within 30 days,” she said. “People are having to make more unfortunate decisions, but I think the bright side is that most people figure it out on their own.”
Regardless, both Maharrey and Ekiss see the increase in reports as a worrying trend to keep a close eye on.
For Addison, life in and out of his sedan is exhausting, but he knows it beats having no place to stay.
“When I have nothing else to do, I come to my car,” he said.
Although he often fields questions from Tupelo Police officers, he generally feels accepted in the community.
“Nobody bothers me,” he said.
