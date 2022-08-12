TUPELO – A group of residents and business owners have filed a lawsuit against the city of Tupelo in a bid to block the construction of a 46-unit, multifamily residential development in west Tupelo.
According to a Lee County Circuit Court filing, 16 individuals and businesses have sued the city, Oxford-based developers Britton Jones and Stewart Rutledge, and Flowerdale Commons LP over the city’s recent 4-3 approval of site plans for the proposed sprawling mid-income apartment complex.
The appellants in the filing are Franklin Collection Service; Tupelo Buffalo Park, LLC; Waddle Trucking of Mississippi Inc.; MGA Investments, LLC; Chuck Herrington; Micheal Chidester; Adrian Caldwell; Sharon Cresswell; Linda Garner; Cyndi Butler; Dodle McCrory; Kathy Nowlin; Frank Anger; Donnie Eklin; Jonathan Conn and Larry Brown.
In cases where a municipality’s decision is put into question, state law dictates the local county circuit court act as an appellant court rather than a trial court.
Multiple residents approached the Tupelo Planning Committee and the City Council to argue against the project over months’ worth of public hearings on the topic. All listed appellants addressed the Council either in person or by letter before the vote.
Jackson-based attorney Sheldon Alston of Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes of Jackson, confirmed the group hired him as representation. He told the Daily Journal there were several reasons for the lawsuit, including a lack of support from neighbors and the complex allegedly not following city zoning laws.
Alston argues in the filing that Flowerdale’s application did not meet the requirements of Chapters 6 and 12 of the city’s development code. Chapter 6 of the development code focuses on the city’s comprehensive plan and design standards, and Chapter 12 encompasses the application process. Alston does not elaborate on the statement in the filing.
Alston also argues the project violated federal laws regarding building regulations close to public or military use airports. He further noted that though the property is in a mixed-use-employment district in which apartments are use-by-right, the code states apartments must act as a buffer between commercial zones.
“The Code does not permit standalone multifamily developments not tied to additional employment or other commercial uses as part of the same development,” Alston wrote in the filing. “Additionally, the city’s approval of the application … was arbitrary, capricious and unsupported by substantial evidence, and contrary to the code, and was further illegal under applicable local, state and/or federal laws.”
Meanwhile, Tupelo-based attorney Shane McLaughlin, who represents the complex and developers, said the appeal had no basis.
“The city did exactly what it was supposed to do when it approved the project. It followed its law,” he said. “In fact, the city would have violated its own ordinances had it not (approved the project).”
City Attorney Ben Logan told the Daily Journal he could not speak about pending litigation but noted the next step for the city would be to collect the required documents requested by the filing for the circuit court to consider in its ruling. He said he was unsure if there would be oral arguments in the case.
“It will be up to the court to decide,” he said.
