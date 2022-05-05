TUPELO • The Tupelo Planning Committee has rejected a request for a proposed low-income apartment complex pending a redesign to conform to code, even as a slew of residents in a nearby subdivision opposed its construction altogether.
During a Monday night Planning Committee meeting, the committee reviewed the site plans for a large apartment complex on Colonial Estates Road. The complex, named Flowerdale Commons, would have 46 units and 107 parking spaces.
Britton Jones, prospective owner of the complex, said the units would income controlled; no household with an income of more than $55,000 would be able to rent from the complex. He said the project is being funded through private investors, but would get Low-Income Housing tax credit incentives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.
City Planner Jenny Savely said the apartments would be located in a mixed-use zone and be within use-by-right, but the city still had to review the buildings' site plans to make sure it conformed.
Committee member Scott Davis noted one glaring issue was the plans called for four buildings that are over 150-foot in total length but city ordinances only allow a maximum of 120 feet.
Tom Wicker, an attorney representing the Town Creek Master Water Management District, said he feared the new construction could lead to a near by dam overflowing during heavy rain. He said the district is working with Jones to settle the concerns.
The committee ultimately tabled the matter pending a litany of conditions, including a traffic study, water management report and a redesign to conform with city codes. Jones has 90 days to complete the requirements and resubmit the plans to the city.
Residents fear declining property values, owner says concerns unfounded
During the meeting, multiple nearby residents voiced displeasure with the project, raising questions about lowering property values, added traffic and other safety concerns.
The major complaint by all attending residents was that they believed property values to decline if the complex was built near their subdivision.
“I have lived here for 13 years,” resident Micheal Chester said. “I never dreamed affordable housing would be built a few feet in front of my home. I really oppose this type of housing where it is going.”
Jones, who owns multiple apartment complexes in Northeast Mississippi, said the project would not lower property values. He said he lives within one mile of his apartment complex in Oxford. He also noted he owned a successful complex in town already.
“We’ve done King Pines off of Monument Drive and Ida Street. He had great success here,” Jones said. “It will increase property values.”
Crime a concern to residents
Residents also had security concerns, but Jones noted his already established complexes were well kept and safe. Resident Donnie Elkin, a retired police officer from Columbus, said he often patrolled “these kinds of apartments” and believed it would increase crime.
“ You’re going to be shaking your head for allowing something like this in this neighborhood,” he said. “I haven’t seen a single police officer come down my street. If this is built, I’m sure we will be seeing a lot more of them.”
Again, Jones rebutted, claiming the oldest apartment he owns, located in Holly Springs, was a decade old and has not increased crime in the area.
“You can actually come see it. See what it looks like and meet the people there," he said.
Residents want complex relocated, Jones notes it is properly coded
Former Mayor Glenn McCullough, who established the subdivision in question with Mary Conner Adcock, spoke in opposition of the apartments ... or, at least, where they might be located.
“We don’t oppose affordable housing. We are all about affordable, quality housing, but this is the wrong location,” he said.
Because the property is coded as use-by-right, Jones is permitted to build in the location without objection.
Jones noted he worked with a realtor and picked between two properties. He said he chose the location because “It was zoned properly and was undeveloped land.” Development Services Director Tanner Newman said Jones does not own the property in question yet, but that was not a requirement to approve a site plan.
Residents’ concerns sparked traffic study
Residents all noted traffic as a concern, including Linda Collins, who said she was worried about the narrowness of Colonial Estates roads along with its sharp curves.
“The road was not built for a lot of traffic,” she said.
Jones said that he understood the fear and said he would comply with the committee’s request to perform a traffic impact assessment before returning before the committee for reconsideration.