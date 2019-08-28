The Associated Press has declared Benjamin Suber the winner of the Republican runoff in state Senate District 8 after initially declaring Suber’s opponent the winner on Tuesday night based on faulty numbers.
Calhoun County released a purported final vote tally Tuesday night that inaccurately lacked some precincts, according to Circuit Clerk Carlton Baker.
“The number was under reported, so I’m assuming a box, possibly two, was left out,” Baker said.
With the additional numbers now reported by Calhoun County, the Associated Press says that Suber’s total vote count across the senate district has now increased by 456 votes, while Griffin’s total vote count increased by 24 votes.
The revised totals show Suber as the winner, according to the Associated Press. These numbers have not yet been certified by county election officials.
The Republican nominee will face Democrat Kegan Coleman, according to those uncertified numbers.
Senate District 8 includes parts of Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc and Yalobusha counties.