TUPELO — A Democratic candidate for Lee County District 5 Supervisor has dropped from the race to refile as an independent.
Richard O. Wilson, of Plantersville, previously filed to run as a Democrat for the seat on Jan. 20 but officially dropped from the race on Monday. He said his reason for shifting parties was because the local Democratic Party wouldn’t support him in the primary election.
Noting his two other main options to run are as an independent or as a Republican, Wilson said the Republican primary was “already crowded.”
Lee County Democrat Party Chair Jim Newman said the party does not endorse any candidate until the primary election is conducted and a winner is decided.
Wilson is part of a wide candidate field left by incumbent Republican District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland declining to seek re-election. The field of candidates vying for the seat currently includes Republicans Chris Gillentine, Barry Parker and Zachary “Bub” Rock, as well as Democrat and former state Rep. Steve Holland, brother of retiring incumbent Billy Joe Holland.
Qualifying ends on Wednesday, with the primary election on Aug. 8 and the general election on Nov. 7
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.