RIPLEY — A Ripley family has been named a Mississippi Volunteer Family of the Year for work they've done in the community throughout the last couple of years.
Haley Caulder, 30, Jeremy Caulder, 40, and their three girls — Tynslee, 9; Mckinley, 6; and Oakley, 2 — recently received the Volunteer Family of the Year Award with Children as part of the 2023 GIVE Awards.
This year's recipients were honored at a mid-April luncheon in Jackson with First Lady Elee Reeves and special guest Steve Azar, the official Music and Culture Ambassador of Mississippi.
"As First Lady and Honorary Chair for the Commission for Volunteer Service, I look forward to partnering with Volunteer Mississippi to honor these outstanding Mississippi volunteers," Reeves said in a statement. "Mississippi is comprised of selfless individuals who are committed to bettering our communities and lending a helping hand to our neighbors in need."
The Caulder family received a framed certificate and plaque to commemorate the honor.
The family's volunteering began a few years ago when they lived in Florence, Alabama, and then-5-year-old Tynslee took notice of the homeless population in town.
"She was questioning where do they sleep, what do they eat, what do they do when they're cold?" Haley Caulder said.
So, the family began taking food and "blessing bags," which included things like books, Band-Aids, bottles of water, raincoats, toothbrushes, lotions, sunscreen and hand sanitizer, to the homeless individuals.
The family moved from Florence to Corinth for a couple of years before settling in Ripley about two years ago.
With a far lower homeless population in the Ripley area, the Caulders have focused on taking care of community needs by donating school supplies, filling little libraries with books and blessing boxes with food and hosting Movie in the Park events in the nearby town of Dumas.
At Christmas, the family's Movie in the Park event featured appearances by Santa Claus and the Grinch as they gave away clothes, shoes and toys. Movies are projected onto an inflatable screen, and attendees are given popcorn and cotton candy. The Easter event featured an appearance from the Easter Bunny and an egg hunt.
Jeremy Caulder owns and operates Wireless Pro in Corinth, a phone and tablet repair shop. The business has also served as a drop-off location for school supplies and food while the family was collecting goods for upcoming events. Their extended family, including Haley Caulder's mother, Jennie Merrill; uncle, Paul Luna; and brother, Charles Voyles; also contribute to planning and hosting community events.
The Caulder family's daughters especially love volunteering, from helping to set up and host Movie in the Park events to refilling food pantries.
"As long as we're able, we love to give back," Haley Caulder said. "I try to teach my girls that in a world that's full of hate, to be the rainbow on somebody's cloudy day."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.