RIPLEY • All it took for Susan Butler to create a successful side business was an idea — and a vintage camper.
The Ripley resident is the owner and operator of the Snap 'N Roll Photo Booth, a mobile photo booth complete with props and decor that change with the seasons.
Butler has worked as a dental hygienist for 33 years, 29 of which she’s spent at Family Dental Clinic in Ripley.
Butler had dabbled in photography over the years, mostly taking photos of family and friends, but hadn’t seriously considered turning her hobby into a business until 2018. While attending a wedding, she spotted a small photo booth set up for guests to use.
That’s when inspiration struck: She’d create her own traveling photo booth.
Getting hitched
Butler found a 1974 Travelaire camper on Craigslist in 2019 and drove to a spot just east of Atlanta to pick it up.
She hitched the camper up and never looked back. Literally.
"I had never pulled a trailer before in my life," Butler said. "But I went over there, looked at it, bought it and pulled it all the way home going forward. I never backed it up a time."
Two years later, Butler still avoids backing the camper up if at all possible, but she can do it when she needs to.
Butler started getting props and decor together for the camper in September 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed her plans to open her unique photography business.
She and her coworkers were off work from March through May in 2020 because of the pandemic, so she spent that time assembling the Snap 'N Roll Photo Booth.
The camper's interior was in rough shape when Butler bought it. She gutted the inside — which originally had a sink, stove, table and closet — and hired B & B Camper Sales in Burnsville to install shiplap walls and redo the floors.
She picked the exterior colors, turquoise and white, and had the camper painted by Creative Awning & Sign in Ripley. She hopes to eventually add an awning to the side of the portable photo booth.
As for the camera, she purchased it from Photo Booth International in Texas. It's easy to move in and out, so she can take photos inside the camper or set up shots with a backdrop.
Photo booth gets rolling
The photo booth business really got rolling in 2021.
Butler has taken the Snap 'N Roll Photo Booth to birthday parties, proms, weddings, festivals, markets, Christmas parades and other community events.
She typically rents out the booth for three hours at a time, with rates starting at $300 for a small party or corporate event, $500 for a prom and $700 for a wedding. Those prices include unlimited photos, assistance from Butler with operating the camera, decor for each occasion and personalized templates for the photos.
The camera can print a 2x6" strip with two to four photos or a 4x6" with one to four photos.
Butler has 10 vintage suitcases where she stores props like sunglasses, hats and headbands that customers use during shoots. This time of year, they’re filled with Christmas decor.
She's always on the lookout for new props to add to her collection, which includes a shark hat, pirate hat, Viking hat and sombreros — even a plunger hat she purchased at A. Schwab on Beale Street in Memphis.
"I love the people, laughing with the people," Butler said. "They put on crazy hats and have a good time."
Butler also dresses the part for each event. She has more than 50 costumes stored in a closet in her home, some she accrued from years of elaborate outfits put together for Halloween and others she purchased specifically to use with the photo booth.
For the moment, the Snap 'N Roll Photo Booth is a side business, but Butler hopes to eventually retire from the dental field and focus her full attention on operating the photo booth.
Think of it as her “big picture.”
"This will be my retirement plan, I guess you could say," Butler said.