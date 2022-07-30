Keith Storey dances with Tammy Wilson in the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi's fundraiser, Dance Like the Stars, on Saturday night at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo. Storey was named the overall fundraiser, raising a record amount of over $78,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.
Anthony Rogers dances with Tammy Wilson in the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi's fundraiser, Dance Like the Stars, on Saturday night at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo. Rogers came away with the overall judges choice award at the end of the evening.
Mary-Morgan Burks dances with Banjamin Pryor in the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi's fundraiser, Dance Like the Stars, on Saturday night at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo. Burks came away with a second place finish in fundraising and judges choice. She also officially broke the record of $61,195 raised by Rhonda Hanby in 2012 on Tuesday, July 26 before the Saturday night event.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
