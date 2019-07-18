TUPELO • Republican supervisor candidates in Lee County District 5 agree about the county's economy, but have different opinions about the district’s infrastructure.
Incumbent Billy Joe Holland, a former assistant road manager for the county, and Jack Leslie, an insurance salesman and convenience store owner, are the Republican candidates in the race. Democrat Charles Heard will face the primary winner in the general election.
Holland, a native of Plantersville, said he is running for a third term to help the county continue its growth and experience new forms of economic development.
This is Holland’s first first election as a Republican. Previously a Democrat, he switched his party affiliation and became a Republican in 2017. Holland said he did this because he felt it was “the best fit” for him.
“The landscape is changing,” he said. “Lee County has gone red. All elected officials are red. I think it will benefit me. It was a win-win situation for me. The Democrats have just lost their toehold in Lee County.”
Holland said a major issue he wants to tackle is the renovation of the Lee County jail. He didn’t have a specific plan about these renovations but instead wants to hire an outside consultant to advise the county about how to best address the repairs.
“I think we need to just get someone in here to tell us what we need to do,” Holland said. “Some independent consultant or a company to come in here to look at our needs that doesn’t have a dog in the race to tell us what we really need. I think that’s going to be a starting point. Somebody that knows the business. An outsider. Just let them give us a couple of options.”
Holland also said the Lee County Library and several roads in his district need repairing, especially County Road 1270 and County Road 1409.
When asked how he wanted to fund these projects, Holland said the board simply has to prioritize as needed and “meet our needs for the future.” He said he wouldn’t mind advocating for an increase in the state’s gasoline tax, but citizens should see visible progress as a result of any tax increase.
“I don’t have a problem with the gas tax,” he said. “If you run our roads and you buy gas, you help maintain them. I don’t have a problem with a gas tax. I’ve heard the pros and cons on the gas tax.”
He also said the state has given the county money, but the state needs to let county officials have more control over where the funds go.
“We know more about running the money than they do in Jackson,” he said.
Holland’s Republican challenger is Leslie, a native of Mooreville. Leslie said he’s running for the office because several people in the community asked him if he would.
Leslie said the main thing he wants to see change is the level of communication from the board to the county residents.
“I’d like to see the board be available 24/7 to be in touch with the people in the county,” he said.
Leslie also said there are several roads that need to be repaired in the county.
“I’ve driven those roads for the last 35 years, and I can tell you where every pothole and every rough spot is,” he said. “And, several of those have been overlooked. I don’t know if it’s because of lack of funds or what.”
Leslie said he would determine which road projects to focus on based on the distribution of the population. He said he didn’t understand why his opponent, Holland, hasn’t done more to get places on Highway 178 repaired. He said even though there were portions that were fixed, there are still more areas that need to be repaired along the road.
“They did fix that road, but they just fixed a small stretch of it,” he said. “A pretty good bit of it needs to be done. It needs to be finished.”
The disagreement about road projects come at a time when statewide candidates are divided among raising the state’s gasoline tax in order to fund infrastructure projects. Leslie said he wouldn’t advocate for increasing taxes, but if he absolutely had to increase taxes, it would be through raising the gasoline tax.
“Well, I’ve been involved with selling gasoline for the last 20 years, and we’ve got the lowest gas tax among most states,” he said. “I’d rather see gas taxes increase than other things.”
Leslie said he thinks the county has done a great job of bringing industries into the area, but there is always room for improvement.
The candidates will compete in the Republican primary on Aug. 6. The primary winner faces Heard, the Democrat, in November.