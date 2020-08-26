TUPELO • Two years into a push to transform Robins Field, Tony Ford said he believes the efforts of private donors and city officials are repaying dividends.
“Anytime you take care of something, people notice it and want to be a part of it,” Ford said.
Ford lives across from Robins Field, a historically-storied park facility that has played host to a president as well as generations of local athletes.
In the summer of 2018, Ford launched a private fundraising push to overhaul the field and track where Tupelo High School once played football, as well as the athletes of the formerly all-black Carver School. President Franklin Roosevelt also spoke at what’s now a city park to proclaim Tupelo as the first city to receive electrical power from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Named for Tony Ford’s late mother, the Elizabeth Ford Initiative last month formally unveiled a memorial wall featuring plaques recognizing and honoring the athletes and coaches linked to Robins Field.
This follows efforts to power wash and paint bleachers at the park, update the lighting and install new landscaping, including two different rose gardens. Ford said another rose garden will be installed this fall and then another one in the spring.
“We’ll keep doing that until we surround that field with rose gardens,” Ford said.
Other big ideas Ford wants to pursue include the replacement of aging playground equipment and permanent bathroom facilities. He said the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and Tupelo Water & Light have been cooperative partners in these endeavors.
There are also preliminary discussions about how best to honor the late Rob Barnes, a fitness trainer and coach who often spent time at Robins Field and recently died.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis said early talks are ongoing, and one proposal would call for naming the walking track at Robins Field in honor of Barnes. She emphasized that these discussions are only starting, but she is currently supportive of the idea.
“I think the track would be a good thing to name after him,” Davis said.
Located next to Jackson Street between the intersections of Madison and Church streets, Ford has a front row seat for what he said has been an increase of foot traffic at the park. He partially attributes this to increased attention and visibility from the efforts of the Elizabeth Ford Initiative, and partially attributes it to the pandemic driving more people outdoors.
“When this virus hit and the gyms closed, we saw a huge uptick,” Ford said. “It’s like people rediscovered it.”
Ongoing updates about fundraising and improvements linked to the Robins Field initiative can be found on Facebook, at Robins Field/Elizabeth Ford Initiative.
“I am merely a representative of Elizabeth Ford,” Tony Ford said. “This is all about her.”