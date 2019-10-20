TUPELO • The 4th annual Robins Street Art Stroll will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Robins Street, featuring arts and crafts created by local residents, entertainment and food.
“This is our biggest year for vendors so far,” said Susan McGukin, chairman of the free event. “We have right at 50, including several potters, people who paint, woodworkers, people who crochet and sew, folk art, jewelry and yard art. We’ve grown because artists that have exhibited with us before have told friends and they hear it’s a cool show. Plus, we make it affordable for vendors to exhibit.”
McGukin said the neighborhood association usually breaks even on the event, but any profits from the day will go toward the Robins Field Initiative that honors the late Elizabeth Ford, a local leader in healthcare, by preserving and enhancing Robins Field.
The day’s events will include music from the Milam and Tupelo High School orchestras, the Pontotoc Jazz Band, and Tommy Gassaway, the Lake Martin Saxman.
Additionally, food truck/vendors that will be set up include the Link Centre, Gypsy Roadside Mobile, Big Bad Wolf and Tupelo River Coffee.
“We’ll also have a variety of children’s activities,” McGukin said. “And most of the artists donate an item for the silent auction.”
For more information, call McGukin at (662) 231-6150.