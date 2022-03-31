TUPELO • Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones tapped a former police officer who sued the city to join the Major Thoroughfare Committee, but Mayor Todd Jordan rebuffed the recommendation, asking the council to appoint his pick for the seat instead.
Months after recommending Tiffany Gilleylen for the Major Thoroughfare Committee, Jones said she is hurt and confused by the mayor's unwillingness to nominate Gilleylen to the final Ward 7 vacancy.
Jordan indicated he would break with longstanding tradition and nominate Tommy Scott instead of Gilleylen. Jordan previously appointed Scott, who lives in Ward 7, to serve on the police chief search committee.
“I am really, really upset,” Jones said. “The mayor … said, ‘It is Rosie’s ward. It's her pick, and I am going to support it.’ She was passed over two times.”
In November, Jones recommended Gilleylen, along with Delano Raphael Henry, who was appointed by the mayor and then approved by the City Council on Feb. 2.
Jones said she had expected both picks to go before the board simultaneously. When she asked for answers about the status of Gilleylen's nomination after Henry was confirmed, Jones said she was juggled between Development Services Director Tanner Newman and Jordan and was given no solid answer.
Jordan simply said he told Jones he had decided to appoint Scott instead.
Standard practice for the Major Thoroughfare Committee is for each council member to recommend candidates for the committee, with the mayor then formally nominating those recommendations for a confirmation vote by the full council.
Tupelo Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said it is uncommon for a mayor to brush aside a council member’s recommendation for the Major Thoroughfare Committee, but it can be done.
“It usually doesn’t happen that way, but the mayor does get to make the appointment,” Lewis said. “The council recommends, and the mayor makes the final appointment.”
Jordan introduced Scott to Jones during Police Chief John Quaka's swearing-in ceremony on Jan 3. Jones and Jordan said the three of them talked about Scott's interest in serving on a committee. Jones said she believed the committee Scott wanted to serve on was the Police Advisory Committee, and Jordan said he believed Scott wanted to serve on the Major Thoroughfare Committee.
The friction between Jones and Jordan culminated during a work session last Thursday where officials discussed board appointments. Jones pressed Jordan and Newman about the recommendation. When asked why he ignored Gilleylen for Scott, Jordan said, “I told you why,” and did not elaborate.
Gilleylen twice sued the city over alleged civil rights violations, claiming she was passed over for promotions because of her race. The suits were settled confidentially.
Jones said she was told by the administration, including Jordan, that the lawsuits were the only reason the mayor snubbed Gilleylen for Scott.
Jordan, however, disputed this. He said his “mind was already made up,” and the litigation was not brought into his decision.
“I don’t want to talk about private conversations, but I had already told Tommy he was penciled in for the committee,” Jordan said. “Initially, I wanted Tommy on the committee. I think Tommy Scott will be a great addition.”
Scott declined to answer a question about any potential discomfort serving on the Major Thoroughfare Committee when the council member he would represent does not approve of his nomination. He also would not confirm that he told Jones he wanted to be on a different committee. He directed further questions to the administration.
Meanwhile, Gilleylen called the experience unfair to both Jones and herself, noting that Jordan passed through other recommendations without issue.
“I want to continue to serve my community,” she said. “I’ve been doing it for 25 years, and this (committee) is a big part of making sure our community gets the things it needs.”
The Daily Journal obtained a letter from Gilleylen’s lawyer, civil rights attorney Jim Waide, to the mayor and council addressing the matter. In it, he disputed what he referred to as "statements made by various officials of the city" regarding the lawsuits settled between the city and Gilleylen.
“Ms. Gilleylen did not cause the city to have to spend lots of money on the lawsuits,” Waide wrote. “That was caused by the racism, which was rampant in the police department at the time. … I hope that you reconsider and follow standard practice and appoint Ms. Gilleylen to the position for which Ms. Jones has recommended her.”
Jordan said he had read the letter and took it as a recommendation. It did not change his mind, however. He said he would still ask for the council to appoint Scott.
When asked if Gilleylen would be eligible to serve on other committees, Jordan said it would depend on the committee and her qualifications, but he would not “be closed off” to the idea.
Gilleylen, on the other hand, said she would not agree to serve on any other committees and that she had her heart set on Major Thoroughfare Committee.
Lewis, the chief operations officer, said lawsuits against the city do not bar citizens from serving on committees.
Jones also claimed the council was polled by the administration about Gilleylen, which Jordan denied. All council members reached for comment also denied the claim. Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Ward 6 Councilwoman Janet Gaston did not respond to attempts to reach them.
The council will vote on Scott's appointment during its April 5 meeting.