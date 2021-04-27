TUPELO • Rosie Jones on Tuesday night won the Democratic nomination in the Ward 7 runoff election, ensuring that she will become a member of the Tupelo City Council in July.
Jones, a 48-year old medical technician, defeated Willie Jennings, a three-term incumbent member of the City Council. Uncertified but complete election day results from polling precincts show that Jones received 56.4% of the votes to 43.6% for Jennings.
These vote totals do not include absentee ballots. Municipal election officials told the Daily Journal that 19 absentee ballots had been cast in the race, meaning that those votes will not make a difference in the race.
Jones’ campaign centered around her commitment to making sure neighborhoods in Ward 7 receive their fair share of city resources and highlighting concerns about road repairs, drainage improvements and street lighting.
“Ward 7 will be my prime priority,” Jones said in a virtual debate with the Daily Journal. “I would love to take care of the outer perimeter and things that I feel shouldn’t cost a lot of money.”
Ward 7 includes the Southern Heights neighborhood, the Haven Acres neighborhood and a portion of the Thomas Street community.
There is no Republican candidate in Ward 7, so Jones will run unopposed in the general election.
Jones, a political newcomer, ran a grassroots campaign that centered around putting a strong ground-game together and foregoing most of the campaigning pageantry involving campaign signs and videos.
According to campaign finance reports filed with City Hall, Jones self-funded her campaign with only $1,972.
“I’ve worked on campaigns before, and I believe that knocking on doors is what wins a race — campaign literature does not win a race,” Jones told the Daily Journal in a previous interview.
After taking office in July, Jones will become the second Black woman to serve on the council and the fourth woman to serve on the council in the city’s history.