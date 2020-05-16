JACKSON - John Rounsaville has been named Mississippi Development Authority interim director by Gov. Tate Reeves.
He has served in various capacities for state and national leaders, including Rep. Charles W. "Chip" Pickering, former Gov. Haley Barbour and Presidents George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump.
"John has been a true servant of Mississippi for many years and been devoted to helping our state grow," Reeves said in a statement. "I am honored that he will take on this role to build on our state's economic development successes. He will play a critical role as MDA Interim Director as we work to restart our economy and shift it into overdrive for the people of Mississippi."
Rounsaville from 1998 to 2003 served as Rep. Pickering's Deputy Chief of Staff, then joined Barbour's office as policy advisor from 2004 to 2006. He was then appointed by President Bush as state director for USDA Rural Development from 2006 to 2008. He was vice president of Strategic Services for Waggoner Engineering Inc., from 2008 to 2017.
Appointed by President Trump, he currently serves as state director for USDA Rural Development.
Rounsaville holds various distinctions for his military service, including the Air Force Meritorious Service, Commendation, and Achievement Medals, Global War on Terrorism Service Ribbon and Mississippi War Medal. He also currently serves as a JAG and major at the 186th in the Mississippi Air Force National Guard.
He is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor's and master's, as well as a Juris Doctor from University of Mississippi.