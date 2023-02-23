TUPELO — Tupelo city officials moved forward with the expansion of its Class II rubbish site, despite concerns from residents of the area.
Tupelo City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to amend an agreement with Three Rivers Solid Waste Management Authority to allow the organization to expand the city’s Class II rubbish site, located at the end of South Veterans Boulevard near Camco Roofing Supplies.
Council members say the expansion is needed because the site is running low on space. According to Ward 2 Councilman Lynn Bryan, current president of the city council, expanding the current site is more effective than hauling debris to another landfill outside of the city.
The 44-acre site currently has 10 acres of land designated for rubbish. The expansion will add 235 acres to the site, 27 of which will be used for city operations.
Of the total acreage, Bryan said only about 25% to 30% is developable, noting significant portions of the property are in a flood zone.
Spencer said, barring major storms, the expansion should extend the site's lifespan by about two decades.
The current site design runs debris trucks along South Veterans. With the new design, Bonds said the long-term plan is to build a new entrance along Ryder Street to bypass the neighborhood.
During Tuesday’s public hearing, a host of nearby residents and members of an area church joined the meeting to address concerns with the expansion, including transparency questions, road conditions and smell.
“My greatest concern was not having the road torn up leading toward the church … We wanted to make sure the road is passable,” said the Rev. Jeffery Gladney, pastor of Red Oak Grove Church. “We didn’t want those types of problems, those heavy vehicles, especially the smell ... The odor was concerning because we have church all the time. We want that area to stay beautiful and those roads to stay maintained.”
Spencer said because of heavy regulations for the rubbish site, only natural debris and building material, such as bricks and concrete, can be placed in the landfill. He said the city transports household waste to a facility in Pontotoc County.
“I completely understand when you see the word ‘landfill,’ it can raise a red flag,” Spencer said. “But with a rubbish site, there should be no odor because all you are doing is putting mainly in vegetative waste.”
Addressing fears of increased wear on the street, Bryan noted that there would not be any more heavy truck traffic than the neighborhood already experiences, adding that once the extension of Ryder Street is complete, it should reduce the overall wear on South Veterans Boulevard.
Bryan said it would take roughly three years from the approval of the amendment to complete construction of the road.
Officials addressed concerns about being able to see the rubbish site from the street by citing natural tree cover. City officials also say they plan to build a fence around the expansion.
Spencer noted that each cell — portions of land that rubbish is placed in — cannot be taller than 25 feet.
Before the project can move forward, the city will need approval from Three Rivers to amend its agreement. Spencer said the Pontotoc-based organization will vote on the matter during its next meeting, set for March 3.
Once completed, the city will contact the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for permit approval.
As of Wednesday, the city had not purchased the land on which they plan to expand the rubbish site. Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis said the city has a contract for the land, however, the sale of which is pending MDEQ approval.
