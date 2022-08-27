Ruby Beckley, left, and her sister, Deloris Chapman, look through some of the 4-H memorabilia Beckley has collected from the Starlight 4-H club in the Pine Grove community in a museum created near her home.
Ruby Beckley, center, points out a few interesting items to her sister, Deloris Chapman, as they look through some of the 4-H memorabilia Beckley has collected from the Starlight 4-H club in the Pine Grove community. She has created a 4-H museum near her home.
Ruby Beckley, left, and her sister, Deloris Chapman, look through some of the 4-H memorabilia Beckley has collected from the Starlight 4-H club in the Pine Grove community. She has created a 4-H museum near her home.
Ruby Beckley, left, and her sister, Deloris Chapman, look through some of the 4-H memorabilia Beckley has collected from the Starlight 4-H club in the Pine Grove community in a museum created near her home.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Ruby Beckley, center, points out a few interesting items to her sister, Deloris Chapman, as they look through some of the 4-H memorabilia Beckley has collected from the Starlight 4-H club in the Pine Grove community. She has created a 4-H museum near her home.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Ruby Beckley, left, and her sister, Deloris Chapman, look through some of the 4-H memorabilia Beckley has collected from the Starlight 4-H club in the Pine Grove community. She has created a 4-H museum near her home.
courtsey
The outside of Ruby Beckley's Starlight 4-H Club Museum.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Ruby Beckley looks back on her 50 years of service with the Starlight 4-H Club in the Pine Grove community of Shannon.
Thomas Wells | Daily Journal
Ruby Beckley displays a pin she received for working with the Starlight 4-H Club for 50 years.
SHANNON • Ruby Beckley, a 55-year supporter of the Starlight 4-H Club, has turned an unused garage on her property in the Pine Grove community of Shannon into a private museum.
Beckley, 82, has taken countless photos and mementos from 4-H activities and covered the walls, tables and floor of the small square building with them.
Awards, projects like leaf collections and poster board presentations, uniforms, even the cooler the club once stored drinks in now sit inside Beckley's museum, each identified by hand-written descriptions.
Beckley first got involved with 4-H in 1968, attending her first conference in 1970.
For years, she traveled across the country, even to Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, while kids between the ages of 5 and 19 years old participated in service projects and competitions.
Now adults, former members built a flowerbed with decorations and plants in front of the museum and painted "Starlight 4-H Club Museum" on the garage door. Of course, the trim is painted green and there are plenty of green decorations — the signature color of the organization's four-leaf clover emblem.
After her husband, Charles Beckley, died in Dec. 2020, she decided to fill the standalone garage where his truck and riding lawnmower once were and store it with memories.
Mentioning the 4 H's: head, heart, hands and health, Beckley said she hopes someone new will carry the torch and continue to get young people involved in doing good.
"My goal is for Pine Grove to get some young person into working with 4-H," Beckley said. "4-H is a good organization to be in, and I wish that they would get themselves busy, but it's going to take some effort."
Though no longer actively involved in Starlight 4-H herself, Beckley wants to offer people a chance to see where the club began and all of the good work it's done throughout the years via her homemade museum, a shrine to the multitude of children she positively impacted across more than five decades.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.