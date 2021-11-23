TUPELO • Voters in west Lee County will decide today whether Wesley Webb or Buddy Dickerson will represent them for the next two years on the Lee County Board of Supervisors.
Polling precincts for the District 3 special election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Any registered voter who lives in District 3 may cast a ballot in this election, but must show photo identification. As long as a voter is in line by 7 p.m. they can still cast a ballot.
The three county precincts in District 3 are Belden Baptist Church located at 4121 McCullough Boulevard; the Tupelo Furniture Market Building V, located at 1879 Coley Road; and Lawndale Presbyterian Church located at 1500 Lawndale Drive.
Dickerson and Webb have both been campaigning for the office since July. The two candidates defeated five other people in the first round of election in October. No single candidate in that race received an outright majority of the votes, but Dickerson and Webb were the top two vote-getters.
Dickerson is the owner of Elite Sports and Pro Designs, a printing and embroidering company, and Elite Sports, a private sporting complex.
Webb is a real estate broker for Mossy Oak Properties of Tupelo. He sits on the board of directors for the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District and a member of Tupelo’s Major Thoroughfare committee.
Both candidates are natives of Tupelo and have never held elected office.
County supervisors are responsible for maintaining roads, setting the county’s millage rate and crafting a county budget to ensure certain duties are carried out.
Webb or Dickerson will also be responsible for deciding whether the county should incur the expense of building a new Lee County Jail, how federal relief dollars should be spent and if an additional funds should go toward the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society.
Whichever candidate receives the most votes from the election will take office as soon as the results are certified. The winner of the race will serve the remainder of Jordan’s term on the board and will be up for re-election in 2023 for a full four-year term.
If voters have any questions about the election, they are encouraged to contact the Lee County Circuit Clerk's office at (662)-432-2300. Voters can also access the polling place locator on the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office at www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting/polling-place-locator.