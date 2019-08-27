In a race to fill state Senate District 8, the Democratic nominee will be Kegan Coleman and the Republican nominee will be Stephen Scott Griffin.
Coleman and Griffin each won contested primary runoffs Tuesday night and will now advance to the general election.
Coleman is a lawyer from Calhoun City and Griffin is a minister from Houston. Coleman won his primary with about 62 percent of the vote, while Griffin had 51 percent of the vote in his race.
The District 8 seat is currently held by Democrat Russell Jolly, who chose not to seek re-election.
Also across the region, Kathy Chism won a contested GOP primary in state Senate District 3. She had just over 50 percent of the vote. She’ll run against Democrat Tim Tucker in the November general election.
The District 3 seat is currently held by Republican Nickey Browning, who chose not to seek re-election.
In a Democratic primary in senate District 10, Andre De’Berry defeated Michael Cathey with 53 percent of the vote. He’ll face incumbent Republican Neil Whaley in the general election.