TUPELO — District 1 Republican candidate George Rutledge has defeated his opponent and secured a seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors, and District 5 Republican candidate Barry Parker will advance to the general elections following Tuesday's runoff.
According to an unofficial tally of the runoff results, which excludes affidavit ballots, Rutledge defeated opponent Dan Gale by 195 votes, securing 55% of the total votes cast. Gale received 804 (44.5%) votes to Rutlege’s 999.
With no opponents to face in the November general election, Tuesday night's victory has secured Rutledge's place on the board of supervisors.
“My thanks to the voters of the 1st District for electing me their next Lee County supervisor,” Rutledge said, reading a written statement. “My thanks to the many volunteers, whose work was invaluable, and my thanks to Dan Gale for being a political opponent who focused on the issues as did I.”
Current District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan said he believes Rutledge will be a good fit for the board.
“I am proud. I think George will do a great job,” Morgan said. “I think I’m leaving (the seat) in good hands. If I don’t, I’m going to stay after him."
In District 5, Parker beat his opponent, Republican candidate Chris Gillentine, by 243 votes, securing about 55% of the vote. Gillentine received 911 (44%) votes to Parker’s 1,154.
Parker will face Democratic candidate for the 5th District supervisor's seat, Steve Holland, and independent candidate Richard O. Wilson in the Nov. 7 general election.
“I want to thank the Lord because I had great people in for me,” Parker said. “I feel good (about the upcoming general election). It is going to be a tough race against Steve. He is a well-known politician and a friend. … I will continue to work and stay at the same pace I am now.”
Editor's note: George Rutledge is married to Daily Journal CFO Rosemary Jarrell.
