TUPELO • A staple community feeding ministry is in search of its next director.
All Saints’ Episcopal Church Saints’ Brew ministry is a free hot meal program that serves breakfast daily Monday to Friday from 7 to 8:30 a.m. It opened in 2007 with an initial goal of being a temporary ministry, but has since grown into its own nonprofit.
Understanding Saints’ Brew ministry is the most important quality for the next director, said Tommie Moore, program administrator and director of Christian Education for All Saints.
“The other side (is) just being able to connect with and have compassion for our guests. Some are regulars that come everyday and some are more seasonal, depending on their situation,” Moore said.
Saints’ Brew serves an average of 1,200 meals a month to the Tupelo/Lee County community. Guests include the working poor, families with children, people who are on low- or fixed-income, homeless individuals, and others who are food insecure.
“Considering the after effects of COVID and now with inflation and the rising cost of food, we’ve realized that our food services, like food banks, meal services, food pantries, are really stepping in to fill that gap,” said current Saints’ Brew director Hannah Maharrey.
Saints’ Brew serves a to-go breakfast, a switch made during COVID-19. The agency aims to create a system where it’s a temporary assistance through referrals to partner agencies and workshops. Prior to the pandemic, Saints’ Brew hosted quarterly legal clinics and workshops with partners such as the WIN Job Center, Itawamba Community College, the Lee County Library and others to discuss life skills, applying for jobs, financial planning, housing and education. The ministry continues to make referrals and guest follow-ups daily.
“Even in the hour and a half that we have a meal service, you can still connect someone to resources that they might not have access to,” Maharrey said.
The director would essentially be “the face of Saints’ Brew,” Moore said. It is a part-time, paid position with a maximum of 19 hours per week. Maharrey, who has held the position since 2018, said it was time for someone else to have the opportunity.
Saints’ Brew runs on grants and donations, so grant-writing experience is necessary. The director is responsible for volunteer recruitment; creating community partnerships with other organizations; and meal service tasks such as food preparation, buying, distribution and recovery.
The deadline for applications is Sunday, July 10. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply by sending their resume with references to welcome@allsaintstupelo.org.
Saints’ Brew encourages donations of coffee, creamer, sugar and individually wrapped items. Donations can be dropped off at the All Saints’ office at any time during the day.