SALTILLO • For the second straight year, Saltillo city employees will be taking home a little more money.
On Tuesday night, the city's board of aldermen approved a $7.9 million budget that included a 2% raise for all city employees. Some department heads received larger increases, as did some Public Works employees who completed additional professional certifications last year.
Aldermen Terry Glidewell was the lone alderman to vote against the general fund budget. He declined comment when asked about his dissenting vote. Mayor Copey Grantham said the veteran alderman preferred giving a straight 2% across-the-board raise, without exceptions.
The budget for the city of 5,000 residents is relatively straightforward, even though on paper it appears to be more than 60% larger than last year's budget. The $3 million jump over last fiscal year's budget is made up of bond money, internet sales taxes, and windfalls from state and federal resources.
The biggest increase is the $1.2 million general obligation bond to install artificial turf on the baseball fields at W.K. Webb Sportsplex and to improve the tennis courts and community center at Saltillo City Park. The city also received a second payment of $622,000 in ARPA funds. That $1.2 million federal stimulus money will be used to install modern self-reading water meters throughout the city and upgrade the water supply on the east side of town.
The city is also continuing to see increases in the Modernization Use Tax. All the sales tax collected on internet sales to Mississippi customers is divvied up by the state. Starting four years ago, cities got 25 percent of the internet sales tax, and the amount increased each year. This is the first year the city will get 100 percent of the amount, according to City Clerk Mary Parker. That figure will jump $70,000 to almost $270,000 this year, to go along with the regular sales tax collections of just over $1 million.
The city also received $250,000 from the state legislature to pay for infrastructure improvements. The money will be used to complete the downtown sidewalk improvements and a drainage project at the soccer fields at the sportsplex.
“A lot of things are all happening at the same time, so it is a good time to live in Saltillo,” Grantham said.
The biggest changes in this year’s budget falls in the police department and the city court. The police department budget under Chief Daniel McKinney grew from $830,000 to more than $1 million. At the same time, the city court’s total revenue budget went from around $110,000 last year to more than $230,000 for the upcoming fiscal year.
“We have added four new patrol officers and created the new narcotics position, so that is five more positions since last year,” Grantham said. “And under the new chief, there is more emphasis on not jut writing tickets but collecting fines as well.”
Saltillo's tax levy will increase 1.5 mills to a total of 28.5 mills for the coming year. But the following year, the 2 mills used to fund a 25-year-old bond will roll off.
