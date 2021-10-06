SALTILLO • The Saltillo Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a plan to use federal COVID-19 relief money to replace its aging water meters with modern self-reading meters.
The instillation of water meters that automatically read and transmit data to city hall should begin in early 2022. The project will cost an estimated $800,000 and will be funded through the use of federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan.
The city received the first half of more than $1.2 million in pandemic stimulus money that can only be used for certain projects. City attorney Chris Evans said water system infrastructure was an accepted use. He noted that the project would also promote social distancing, since workers would not have to ride together to go out and read meters any more and it would also limit workers contact with the public.
The city will now advertise for bids to replace about 90% of the water meters within the Saltillo Water Department, which expands past the city limits. Officials said 275 Zenner water meters are new enough that they can be retrofitted with the automated equipment.
Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham said the city of Guntown is already using the Zenner system. The neighboring municipalities could work to schedule employee training together to save both cities money.
Project engineer Dustin Dabbs previously told the board the city should be able to approve bids in November to begin work in early 2022. The actual installation of the new meters could take from three to six months.
Replacing the system's aging water meters should not only save the city the cost of sending out meter readers, it should increase water sales as well.
As water meters get older, they become less efficient and begin to run more slowly, showing the customer is using less water than they actually do. The difference could be as much as 15%.
Replacing meters with newer, more accurate models could, therefore, show an increase in water sales. Saltillo currently sells around $1 million in water each year. If the meters are 15% off, fixing that underreading would generate an additional $150,000 a year. Over a 15-year period, that would be $2.25 million.
Since the new meters will be digitally monitored on a regular basis, they could also alert the city and the customer of sudden spikes in usage that could be caused by a leak.
"It will cut out the human error and give us a lot more data," Grantham said. "If someone suddenly starts using more than usual, the system will flag it and we can go check. That could be really helpful if someone has a leak. We can catch it before it gets out of hand."
With the current meters, someone might not notice a leak until they get an unusually high water bill. Even a single toilet running constantly can add up to hundreds of dollars of water a month.
Saltillo looked at the same project two years ago under a funding program that would allow the city to borrow money and repay it with the revenue from additional water sales. The federal stimulus money will allow Saltillo do the project without using city funds or going into debt.