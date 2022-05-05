SALTILLO • Downtown business leaders are opposing an idea they feel would allow a small group to dictate what they can and can’t do with their property.
The Saltillo Main Street Association has proposed creating a historic color palette that they would “suggest” when a business begins major renovations or restorations. The proposal would only affect a one block section of downtown.
“Are you going to legislate what we can paint our property that we pay our own taxes for?” Ironclad Tattoo Gallery owner Jason Wilson asked the Saltillo Board of Aldermen during a Tuesday evening public hearing. “We shouldn’t have to go in front of you and beg and ask if we can paint something on our property.
“It’s coming off that a small group of people are trying to control how our image and how our businesses and how our stuff can look.”
Deanna Knight, a Saltillo Main Street Association board member, said the group has been reviewing the strategic planning that the Mississippi Main Street Association did with the previous board several years ago. They started looking at the ordinances and guidelines that Tupelo and Booneville have for commercial buildings and central business districts.
“We want to look at some ordinances that would give us a very general color palette,” Knight said. “Mississippi Main Street recommends either Sherwin Williams or Benjamin Moore’s historic paint colors. There is a very wide span of exterior colors. So it doesn’t have to be limiting, it can be pretty broad.”
The organization wants to put together a committee of city, business and community members to research the ordinances of communities around the region to put something together.
Knight said most cities requires businesses planning to make major restoration or renovation work in the central business district to fill out a form so the city knows what’s going on.
“We would, at that time, make the recommendation that these are the colors we would recommend,” Knight said. “Our concern is people coming in and buying a building and not making it look like DB’s and Old Towne – not keeping it consistent with the revitalization we have already done.”
The proposal would only affect a one block stretch of the town’s small downtown – Mobile Street (Highway 363) from Second Street to Front Street.
“Since it is one small block, we think it is very important that it is cohesive,” Knight said. “We definitely think we are trending in that direction. The existing buildings would be grandfathered in.”
That statement confused at least two business owners along the 350-foot long stretch of road.
“If business owners or business properties are going to be grandfathered in, what is the purpose of changing what we already have going?” asked DB’s owner Danny Brown. He noted that the previous incarnation of Saltillo Main Street had already hashed out the idea of color coding for consistency.
“Who are you going to force to change if everything is already grandfathered in?” Wilson said. “Now you are wanting to legislate something that is not even broke. Why do I have to fill out a form if I want to do something? And who is going to enforce this? Are you going to fine us every day our building is the wrong color?"
Wilson, a former Saltillo Main Street board president who helped bring the organization to town, said he feels the group is getting away from its mission to revitalize a downtown by trying to pick colors and hosting events.
Aldermen agreed that for the most part, the buildings and businesses in the affected area look nice and would not have to change.
“We do have some buildings downtown that have not been brought up to standards,” said alderman Scottie Clark “We’ve got a building downtown with a garage door on the front and OSB (oriented strand board) in the windows. That’s not very attractive for the other two buildings on either side.”
Brandy Wilson asked that if there was only one building on the block causing a problem, why hasn’t somebody reached out to that property owner?
“Has anybody gone to them and said, Hey your building is an eyesore?” she said. “Has anyone contacted them?”
Mayor Copey Grantham said the city has talked with that particular landowner multiple times.
“We even went to them and tried to purchase the building and take it over,” Grantham said. “Unfortunately they are unwilling to negotiate. That’s their right.”
The board took all the comments under advisement but took no action. The issue of creating a committee to look at color schemes downtown could be placed on the board’s next agenda for May 17.