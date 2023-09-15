SALTILLO – A week before Saltillo's new city clerk is set to begin her job, Mayor Copey Grantham has redrawn the city’s organizational chart to create a new financial officer position directly under the city clerk.
Former deputy city clerk Monica Porterfield has been named financial officer.
When explaining the new position to aldermen during a special called meeting earlier this week, Grantham said the new financial officer will oversee the bulk of the city’s money matters, including managing invoices and purchase orders, handling account receivable and payable. Porterfield will also be responsible for the daily deposits and online payments, general ledger, petty cash, payroll, year-end tax filings and audits.
“By having one person handle the financial side of things, that will allow the city clerk to be more supervisory, to be more over personnel and handling complaints,” Grantham said. “Monica has been our deputy city clerk, and she knows the job.”
In her new role handling the city’s money, Porterfield has taken over the office used by former city clerk Mary Parker. The incoming city clerk, Morgan Smith, will be stationed in the office where citizens can pay water and sewer bills. Smith and employee Anna Harper will also be named deputy court clerks so they can also take court payments on fines.
“It will make things more efficient,” Grantham said. “If someone comes in with a high water bill, they can talk with the city clerk, who can look up the bill and, with the new automated meters, she can show them exactly when the increased water usage started.
“It’s all about customer service," the mayor said. "I want city hall to be more like a business than government. We have never treated anyone badly, but we are striving to be better.”
Smith was hired as the new city clerk on Sept. 1 following Parker's sudden and seemingly requested resignation during a special-called meeting.
To assist in the transition, the city has contracted with Fulton City Clerk Ceburn Gray to work with Porterfield as she learns her new role. Gray, who was recently elected Itawamba County Circuit Clerk, will start working with Smith when she reports to city hall next week.
Grantham said the city brought in a former city clerk in 2009 to assist Parker when she transitioned from deputy clerk to city clerk.
“With Morgan not having a lot of experience, we felt it would be better,” Grantham said. “We will keep him until we feel we can stand on our own two feet. The city clerk has a lot of responsibilities.”
The city clerk will still oversee elections, all board meetings and public hearings, including preparing the board packets and keeping the minutes. She will also handle privilege licenses for new and existing businesses.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.