SALTILLO • More than two years after Saltillo distanced itself from the city's Main Street program, aldermen in a split vote have allocated $20,000 to the group tasked to promote the city.
Alderman Scottie Clark broached the subject, which was not originally on the board's agenda, Tuesday night. Clark, who just rolled off the Main Street board, admitted the group has had its ups and downs in recent years, but believes the work they've done overall, and the work they could continue to do if properly supported, is worthwhile.
"Part of their job is to make Saltillo a better place to live and more enjoyable," Clark said. "But they need money to proceed. The average city contribution in Mississippi is $40,000. They are only asking for half of that."
Although Clark received some support for his suggestion, the request to move the funds from the city reserves to the Main Street Association board was contested. Alderman Terry Glidewell questioned giving the group that much money without any oversight.
"You want to give them $20,000 and don't know how much will go to members and how much will go to the (new) director," Glidewell said.
Glidewell and Craig Sanders voted against the donation, while Clark and Brian Morgan voted for. Mayor Copey Grantham broke the tie.
When Saltillo's Main Street Association was formed in March 2016, it was set up as a nonprofit but acted essentially as a city department. Lindsey Hines, a city employee, was the director and had an office in the front of city hall.
The city allocated $52,000 to the program in 2017 and another $46,500 in 2018. Hines was asked to leave/resigned in April 2019.
The Main Street Association was turned over to its volunteer board. The funding went to street improvements. The following year, the city budgeted $15,000 for promoting the city.
The volunteer Main Street board has tried to keep the organization afloat over the last two years.
"For about a year after Lindsey was asked not to be director, Main Street went dormant," Clark said. "We didn't have the money to hire a new director. The state (Main Street board) allowed us a year to resolve the problem. We didn't have to pay dues during that time."
Last year, the city let police officer Deundra Poole split his time between the Police Department and as Main Street director. With his pending departure, the group is looking for its third director in five years.
Clark said the group has asked Erica Morgan to be the next director. She is the wife of alderman Brian Morgan and has said she will not accept the role until the state Ethics Commission rules on whether it would be a conflict of interest.