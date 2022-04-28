Saltillo will usher in its first installment of Rails and Tails, a community-wide crawfish festival. Live music, vendors and plenty of crawfish are in store for those attending. Festivities will begin at 10 a.m., and crawfish will be available starting at noon.
SALTILLO• Saltillo's Main Street Association will host their first iteration of Rails and Tails, a community-wide crawfish festival, Saturday, April 30.
The festival will include live music, food trucks, vendors and, of course, crawfish. Festivities are set to begin at 10 a.m., with crawfish sales starting at noon. The cost will be $20 per plate. The event is free to attend.
Saltillo Main Street Association President Case Knight said he's looking forward to seeing the community come out and support the new event.
"We'll have about 40 vendors that will be there all day," said Knight. "Music starts at noon as well as beer sales and crawfish. We'll have live music from noon to 9 p.m.," he said.
Celebrating Saltillo's roots, Rails and Tails will take place on Mobile Street in downtown Saltillo.
Mobile Street serves as the main thoroughfare for Saltillo. What was once an intersection for the Mobile and Ohio Railroad is now home to many of Saltillo's local businesses.
"We're trying to give our community more background on the town of Saltillo," said Erica Morgan, who is a committee member for the event.
For those with children, Rails and Tails will include a kids zone that features a magician and face painting.
"We have food trucks like Edible Bliss, The Local Chef and more making an appearance," said Morgan. "We've also got Funky Cones, Tiger Treats and two vendors that will be selling baked goods," she said.
In addition to the festival's many activities, local pottery shop OK Clay will be doing pottery demonstrations throughout the day.
Knight's goal for the inaugural festival is for people to enjoy the event with their loved ones.
"We want people to be able to come out and bring their family," said Knight.