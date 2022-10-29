SALTILLO • Sisters Michelle Smith and Tammy Roberts of Saltillo have always been close. Now they share an unfortunate bond that has tied them even more tightly together.
Roberts went for her annual checkup in October 2021 and, since she had turned 40 that January, nurse practitioner Missy Barnett at OB-GYN Associates in Tupelo ordered her first mammogram screening that day. Because the mammogram discovered something suspicious, Roberts was scheduled for a 3-D diagnostic mammogram at North Mississippi Medical Center.
After further testing, Roberts was diagnosed with Stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma in her right breast. She met with Dr. Danny Sanders of NMMC’s Breast and General Surgery Clinic to discuss her options for surgery.
While Roberts was awaiting surgery, her older sister went for her annual checkup with obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Eric Webb at OB-GYN Associates. Because their grandmother had battled breast cancer, Smith began yearly mammograms when she turned 35.
But this year was different.
“I told Dr. Webb what we were going through with my sister, and he recommended I do genetic testing in addition to my mammogram,” Smith said. “By the time I finished both and got back to my office, the radiologist called and wanted to do a breast ultrasound. I knew he thought it was cancer.”
The news caught Smith off guard.
“I had to take a step back,” she said. “I told my husband, ‘Let’s not tell anybody just yet.’ We had just found out about Tammy, and I was still trying to process that. I had to figure out how I was going to tell our parents.”
The following week, she mustered up the strength to tell her parents, then her sister.
The diagnosis was especially rough on their mother.
“Both her babies now had breast cancer,” Roberts said.
Then came a familiar series of tests — breast ultrasound, breast MRI and biopsy.
“Everything Tammy had gone through, I was now going through,” Smith said. “I told Tammy, ‘If it’s not going to be good news, don’t tell me because I know that’s what’s coming for me too.’”
Although the sisters had the same type of breast cancer, Roberts’ was in her right breast; Smith’s was in her left.
On Jan. 28, Sanders performed a reduction lumpectomy to remove cancer from Roberts’ right breast. At the same time, plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Buckley did a reduction of her left breast for symmetry.
When the tissue removed from her left breast reduction was biopsied, doctors discovered a different type of breast cancer there. After surgery, Roberts underwent 30 radiation therapy treatments over six weeks.
Smith was still considering her surgery options, but when a subsequent breast MRI showed an additional spot, “that changed things.”
“We just wanted it gone,” she said.
In February, Sanders performed a double mastectomy. While she was in surgery, Buckley reconstructed her breasts, and in June, he placed permanent breast implants.
“Dr. Sanders and Dr. Buckley were a godsend to both us,” Smith said. “They were just wonderful.”
Because their cancer was estrogen-dependent, both women plan to have their ovaries removed via hysterectomy to lower their risk of recurrence.
While neither woman would have chosen this road, both are glad they walked it together.
“When you hear the word ‘cancer,’ it’s scary, because you automatically think of dying,” Smith said. “I believe God had a reason — we needed each other. We had someone to talk to, and we encouraged and supported each other.”
Their family’s faith sustained them during the most difficult times.
“You can lay down and feel sorry for yourself, but you have to realize where your hope lies,” Smith said. “When it’s good, you praise God, and when it’s bad, you praise God.”
Now, the sisters offer sage advice for other women.
“Get your yearly visit. I had no symptoms,” Roberts said. “If I hadn’t kept my annual checkup, we wouldn’t have known about the cancer.”
“Nobody likes a mammogram,” Smith added. “But just do it.”
