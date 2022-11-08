SALTILLO — Tax is a four-letter word for Saltillo voters.
For the second time in three years, residents have shot down a tourism tax referendum. Of the nearly 900 votes cast during Tuesday's special election, only 425, or 47.6%, were in favor of the extra 2% tax on hotel stays and restaurant sales.
There are 25 affidavit ballots to process Wednesday morning — far too few to change the outcome of what seems to be a decisive rejection of the proposed tax by the city's residents. The referendum needed to get at least 60% of the vote to be approved.
“I am glad we had a good turnout and the people were willing to vote,” said Mayor Copey Grantham, who promoted the tax proposal heavily. “But the people have spoken. And it’s about the same percentage as last time.”
In the fall of 2019, the city made its first push for the tourism tax to benefit tourism and parks. More than 1,000 people voted in that referendum, with only 49.3% voting in favor.
Grantham felt the additional revenues would have been helpful for the city of 5,000 but said he will not bring the matter back up during the remaining two-and-a-half years of his term as mayor.
With the referendum failing, any new projects will have to be funded entirely by the citizens.
In Northeast Mississippi, there are 15 cities and one county with similar taxes. They range from 1% to 3% and date back nearly 40 years. In 1983, Corinth got permission for a 2% tax on food and hotels. The same year, Oxford adopted its own tax on hotel stays. They came back three years later to put the same 2% tax on restaurants.
