SALTILLO • Saltillo voters will be asked to take an extra step when they go to the polls next Tuesday to also consider approving a 2% tax on hotel stays and restaurant sales.
If at least 60% of voters approve the proposed tourism tax, the money generated could be used for tourism, economic development, parks and recreation, and related purposes. Absentee voting began in September.
Even though the special referendum will be held on general election day, voters will not be able to make their choices on the county election voting machines. The special referendum will be separate, since it only deals with the registered voters within the Saltillo city limits.
The bulk of the voting will take place at the Saltillo Community Center. But there are a handful of city resident who vote in county elections at Euclatubba Baptist Church or the Fellowship Volunteer Fire Department.
City Clerk Mary Parker said there will be signs at the other voting precincts to ask people to drive to City Park to cast their votes in the referendum.
Over the last week, Saltillo Mayor Copey Grantham and his administration have been promoting the referendum in person and on social media — playing up what the additional money could be used for.
Grantham is calling the proposed levy MAPS — for Main Street, Art, Parks and Streets — to help show what the money can be used for. It is estimated that the tax could bring in as much as $50,000 a year to the city.
The mayor hopes to use the revenue to build a turn lane on Cartwright Street, where it intersects with Mobile Street. That would allow busses easier access to City Park. Additional spending would go to the Main Street Association and wayfinding signs to help visitors navigate the city.
“We want people to be able to find downtown and other areas,” Grantham said. “The ball fields at the Sportsplex and Wesson Park can be hard to find if you don’t know where to look.”
Since the tax would be on prepared food, visitors and participants at sports tournaments dining at Saltillo restaurants would be subsidizing the city’s progress.
This spring, the Legislature approved House Bill 1523, introduced by Rep. Jerry Turner, to authorize a referendum.
In Northeast Mississippi, there are 15 cities and one county with similar taxes. They range from 1% to 3% and date back nearly 40 years. In 1983, Corinth got permission for a 2% tax on food and hotels. The same year, Oxford adopted its own tax on hotel stays. They came back three years later to put the same 2% tax on restaurants.
Nearly all of the special tax levies approved before 2000 have no repeal date. Starting that year, the Legislature began requiring the cities to come back every few years to ask the Legislature to extend the tax.
If approved, Saltillo would have to return to the Legislature in four years to get the tourism tax extended.
Tourism taxes are collected each month by the businesses and sent to the Mississippi Department of Revenue. The state collects around 100 tourism taxes and keeps 3% of the proceeds to defray the administrative costs. The city would then receive a check from the state on the 15th of the following month.
If approved by the voters, the special levy would start being collected in January and the city would start getting checks in February.
