TUPELO • Under a gray December sky, the Salvation Army of Tupelo and its volunteers worked at a lively pace to distribute gifts to 257 families as part of its annual distribution day.
Approximately 100 volunteers handed out gifts to 715 children on Friday, Dec. 17, at the Tupelo Furniture Market. During the application process, families signed up online to receive a set date, time and location for pickup. Families began lining up before the 8:30 a.m. start time.
This year’s distribution was also helped because the Salvation Army hosted multiple distributions this year. They served an additional 65 children with CPS, and will distribute presents to another 70 at their Amory family store on Monday. Next year’s goal is to have similar distribution sites in New Albany and near Booneville and Corinth.
Since transportation can be a challenge for those who don’t own vehicles, they wanted distribution to be as accessible as online registration, said Captain Heather Dolby, Tupelo Salvation Army Corps Officer.
“We didn’t want there to be any barriers for people,” Dolby said.
The Angel Tree program aids hardworking people who try to make ends meet but can’t, Dolby said. It seeks to provide parents and guardians with a bit of normalcy to ensure their children get the same Christmas experience as other children. Families also received boxes containing turkey, ham, and other foods to make a holiday meal.
Cars flowed through steadily as volunteers walked the market floors with carts full of Christmas goodies and wheeled up donations of bikes. Among the volunteers were Cera Bates, Alicia Gardner, Heather Wilf, Terri Green and Cathy “Maw” Nunley, nurse managers at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo. After the community provided for them during the pandemic, they wanted to give back and make sure children had a good Christmas, they said.
Giving back is why Chris George, youth pastor at Living Water Community Church in Mooreville, brought some of his teens to volunteer. The church wanted to find a way to get teens more involved in service. The volunteers loved volunteering and thought it was an amazing experience, George said.
“We just love to help out and just do what God has called us here to do,” George said.
It wouldn’t have been possible without the community’s generosity, Dolby said. Throughout Angel Tree season, people filled needs as they came. Forgotten angels, which are angels whose tags are either left on the tree or whose tags aren’t returned, are filled through the generosity of toy drives.
Clothing remains one of the most prominent needs. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary launched Madalyn’s Angels earlier this year in remembrance of the late Madalyn Bails, a dedicated member whose passion was providing children clothes. For Shirley Freeman, her grandmother, and mother Antoinette Freeman, the occasion was bittersweet.
“This time last year, she was here with us and working hard,” Shirley Freeman said. “We are able to do what she wanted to do and have done for the children, but it makes us sad in a way because she’s not here with us, but we know that she’s looking down and smiling from the arms of the Lord.”
Bails and her family also left an impression on fellow volunteers. Kathy Hodges, a three-year volunteer, began taking part in the Angel Tree program when Shirley Freeman was her neighbor. Since retiring, she’s found more enjoyment in being able to volunteer.
“I went outside and looked at the people coming through, thanking people, and that just made me feel good, knowing that I’m able to give back to my community,” Hodges said.
Altivice Morris, who’s also volunteered three years, and Jerline Morris became involved with Angel Tree through Antoinette Freeman and Bails, and has since tried to keep going each year.
The Angel Tree program has personal meaning for Jerline Morris. Though she was fortunate that her own children didn’t grow up without, she was a recipient of Angel Tree gifts when she was a child.
“The Salvation Army helped us all through our years,” Morris, who was one of 10 siblings, said. “It’s just like giving back.”
Madalyn’s Angels will be an annual part of the local Angel Tree program. The goal is to make it a year-round effort, with Dolby’s dream being having a boutique set-up for the next distribution day for families.
“Everyone has listened to us tell the story, and it is something awesome, and the funds have really come in to make this happen,” Shirley Freeman said. “The people have really been generous.”
That generosity helped ensure most children received an outfit and that each child had their gifts fulfilled. Rhonda Westmoreland, the president of the Women’s Auxiliary, remembered being concerned when she initially saw they had over 800 families signed up and that 125 hadn’t been returned. Instead, they found they had enough extra donations to make sure everyone was accommodated.
Volunteering on distribution day, however, puts faces to the numbers. The people who come through are genuinely grateful and often moved by what they receive, Dolby said. Westmoreland encourages people to volunteer and feel that sense of giving back.
“It’s important to me just knowing that we did our best to make their little hearts happy,” Westmoreland said.