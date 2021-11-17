TUPELO • The Salvation Army is looking forward to opening its doors again this year for its annual Thanksgiving Day lunch.
Last year, because of COVID-19, the meal was only available for carry-out or delivery.
"This year, we're going to have it like we always do, at the Salvation Army, so people can go inside and eat together, but we'll also have carry-outs available," said Jennie Lynn Johnson, a volunteer who has been coordinating the lunch for 50 years.
The meal will be available Nov. 25 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army at 527 Carnation St. in downtown Tupelo.
One thing that will be different this year is the preparation of the food. As he has for years, Jim Beane of Bar-B-Q by Jim will still smoke more than 100 turkeys, but all the rest of the food will be purchased from vendors, locally if possible.
"Usually we cook it ourselves, but we're not doing that this year because people don't want to get that close together to cook because of COVID," Johnson said.
Purchasing the food won't come cheap, Johnson said. She estimates they'll feed an estimated 3,000 people to the tune of about $15,000.
"It costs about $5 to $6 per person to do this meal," Johnson said. "If you really want to make a difference in someone's day, please make a donation to help pay for the food."
Checks should be made out to the Salvation Army and must be designated for the Thanksgiving luncheon. They may be dropped off at the Carnation Street facility, or mailed to P.O. Box 706, Tupelo, MS 38802.
"A $100 donation could feed almost 20 people," Johnson said. "We always need volunteers, but what we really need this year is money."
The menu will include turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls – and compassion.
"Thanksgiving is a time when some people are depressed," Johnson said. "And then, they come for this meal, and they get to eat and visit and laugh. They'll say to me, 'You don't know what this means to me.' That's what Thanksgiving is all about – helping others. And that's what the Salvation Army is all about – giving people hope."
Capt. Rob Dolby, who joined the Salvation Army in Tupelo in July with his wife, Heather, said he's looking forward to his first Thanksgiving here.
"Everywhere we've been, people are super generous, but I don't know if I've ever been anywhere where so many folks from the community want to be involved," Dolby said.
He said he was a little worried about the number of volunteers who would step forward, because of COVID. Turns out, he needn't have been.
"But we've been overwhelmed by the number," he said. "The volunteerism has been tremendous."