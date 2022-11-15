TUPELO — The Salvation Army of Tupelo is gearing up its annual Angel Tree program, turning every member of the community into one of Santa’s little helpers.
Volunteers and members of the Salvation Army set up and decorated one of its Christmas trees, this one located at the Mall at Barnes Crossing, on a cool Monday morning. While many families decorate their trees with baubles and memory-filled trinkets, The Salvation Army decorates its tree with the names and wishes of children from across Tupelo.
“The Angel Tree program really encompasses the Tupelo spirit, which is neighbors caring for neighbors and making sure every child has the opportunity for not only a bright future but also a bright today,” Salvation Army Capt. Heather Dolby said.
Dolby has been with the Salvation Army for over two decades and, alongside her husband, Capt. Rob Dolby, became the local post’s captain last year. She said the program was immensely important to the community and a great way to help those in need.
“I think (Angel Tree) is so important because we are more polarized than ever,” she said. “Folks are less likely to know who’s across the street from them or to have community activities they are a part of. Being able to connect to your community during the holiday season and pulling the name off the tree … it reminds you we are really all in this together.”
This year, the program will serve 900 children, Dolby said, noting that was up from last year’s 825.
Individuals interested in participating may “adopt a child” by choosing a tag from a tree, which represents and has information about a child, including his or her name, gender, age, need, wish, favorite items, clothing sizes and a special note about the child. Adopters are required to provide two gifts and an outfit on a budget of between $75 to $100.
“For a lot of people, that is a meaningful connection. The tag represents an actual child in our community whose family needs help this Christmas to get something under the tree,” Dolby said. “These are your neighbors. It could be your coworkers; they could go to your church.”
Dolby said even people who seem happy may be struggling to get by.
“It is a changing world, and people can be struggling even if it doesn’t look like it from the outside,” Dolby said.
Presents must be delivered to The Salvation Army at 527 Carnation St., Burkes Outlet Store, The Mall at Barnes Crossing or either Walmart locations on West Main or South Gloster streets by Dec. 12.
“This is a way that we can reach out and share God’s love with them and provide a gift, clothing or food to a child,” said Lisa Murphree, president of the Salvation Army of Tupelo’s Women’s Auxiliary. Although she has only decorated the tree for a few years, she has been a part of the distribution center for much longer.
Shirley Freeman began decorating the Christmas tree for the Salvation Army about 12 years ago with her daughter.
“My daughter was a volunteer, and we lost her in 2021. She was passionate about children. She took on the Angel Tree and bought extra clothing for the children,” she said. “This is a way to give back, to keep her memory going and to help children that really need the help during Christmas time. It is a joy to know that we are doing good for children we love and are passionate about.”
Dolby noted that the Salvation Army of Tupelo plans to begin its annual Red Kettle Campaign — the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year — this Thursday, noting that the organization was always looking for additional volunteers to ring the bells for donations.
“It is going to take all of us working together to bring that transformation change that some folks really need in their lives,” she said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.