This file photo from Thomas Wells was taken at the annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Salvation Army on Carnation Street in Tupelo in November 2018.

TUPELO — The Salvation Army in Tupelo is preparing to open its cold-weather station to offer warmth and food to those in need as temperatures drop into the single digits this week.

