TUPELO — The Salvation Army in Tupelo is preparing to open its cold-weather station to offer warmth and food to those in need as temperatures drop into the single digits this week.
The Salvation Army Jim Ingram Lodge is open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. and will expand its capacity to welcome anyone in need. The overflow shelter at 527 Carnation St. is also open for men, women and families experiencing homelessness during severe weather.
“Our Community Center is also open during the day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with two hot meals per day, snacks, hydration and resources to support people getting off the street and accessing needed practical resources,” Captain Heather Dolby, Officer for The Salvation Army, said.
The Salvation Army is asking for community support to help fund the additional care required to shelter, feed and provide safety for clients in the upcoming days.
"Our resources are strained from holiday requests, and we are hopeful for our community’s support so we can continue to assist our neighbors in crisis at their point of greatest need," Dolby said.
Donations to the Salvation Army can be made virtually at tupelokettle.org or by visiting their offices at 527 Carnation Street.
"If you know someone who needs assistance or if you need a place to warm up, please reach out to us," Dolby said. "We are here to help you."
The Salvation Army said it will continue to offer assistance, food and shelter during the upcoming days as resources allow. Those in need can get in touch with the Salvation Army at 662-842-9222.
