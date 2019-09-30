TUPELO • On Wednesday, Salvation Army supporters will gather for a long awaited day.
Donors, volunteers and staff will cut the ribbon on the Jim Ingram Lodge and celebrate the reopening of the community center and soup kitchen.
While there will still be work to be done furnishing the renovated space, the construction, which began in 2016, is substantially complete, said Maj. Ray Morton.
Named after the late community leader who helped bring the Salvation Army to Tupelo, the new lodge will allow the Salvation Army to accommodate 50 people, including families, who need a place to stay.
This summer, the Salvation Army closed its soup kitchen for renovations. Local churches, businesses and food trucks stepped in to help feed those in need during the construction.
“There has been no real interruption of service, and that’s due to the community,” Morton said.
The newly renovated kitchen will allow the Salvation Army to accommodate and feed 100 people twice a day.
After a brief program at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Salvation Army supporters will have a chance to see the new lodge.
The ribbon cutting won’t mark the end of construction. The old Red Shield Lodge will be renovated, so it can be used as overflow space for the shelter, Morton said. The social services building is also in need of renovation.