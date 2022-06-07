TUPELO - The local Salvation Army is looking for 30 additional campers for its annual regional camp.
Camp Hidden Lake is the annual camp of the Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi (ALM) Division. The 300-acre camp in Lexington, MS provides a traditional summer camp experience for thousands of children from ages six to 17. Five camps take place from June 13 to July 23, focusing on adventure, music, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, & Math).
Despite camp registration opening in mid-May, 30 of the Salvation Army of Tupelo’s camper slots are still open, said Salvation Army of Tupelo Captain Heather Dolby.
The goal of the camps is to provide “a summer camp experience where they come to know God better, they can make good friends, and they can have fun just being a kid,” Dolby said.
“For a lot of our children, they are oftentimes in situations that require them to grow up fast, and certainly across the board over the last two years in the pandemic,” Dolby said. “Being able to come to camp gives them an opportunity to socialize and build that social experience that a lot of kids have been missing.”
Campers participate in activities such as swimming lessons, adventure and scouting camps, arts and crafts, sporting events, music development, canoeing, and campfires. There is also a Christian emphasis, such as morning devotions. By the graduation ceremony, campers walk away with new experiences and skills, Dolby said.
Staff are thoroughly background checked and trained with strict protocols around child safety and child vulnerability, Dolby said.
For a lot of campers, Camp Hidden Lake is a lifetime experience. Some decide to come back as staff once they are old enough as a way to provide the younger generation the camp experience.
Chickita Perkins of the Women's Auxiliary remembers starting her camping experience at five years old, joining her older cousins. She enjoyed the activities and memories, such as receiving an Army-like wake up call in the mornings. She remained a camper until she was 16; then, she decided to work as staff for two summers, as well as special weekends throughout the year.
“You got to continue that journey with people that you were campers with,” Perkins said.
It was also an opportunity to meet and be a role model for children. Friendship is important to Perkins because of Camp Hidden Lake. Even at 45 years old, Perkins still keeps in touch with some of her former campers. She encourages today’s campers to not close themselves to the opportunity to meet new people.
“When you’re able to experience something, take that chance,” Perkins said.
Registration is still open for the adventure and STEAM camps, which are scheduled to take place three separate weeks from June 20 to July 23. Campers can attend multiple camps.
For those seeking to register, it is imperative to sign up as soon as possible, Dolby said. Registration is usually $300/week per camper, but scholarships are available that reduce the fee to $20 to reserve the spot. The Women Auxiliary can supply necessary supplies. Transportation is provided.
For more information on how to register for Camp Hidden Lake, reach out to The Salvation Army of Tupelo on Facebook, call the Salvation Army at 662-842-9222 or contact Captain Heather at heather.dolby@uss.salvationarmy.org.