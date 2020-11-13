TUPELO • The Salvation Army will host its annual community Thanksgiving Day luncheon in Tupelo this year, but it will look a little different.
Rather than having folks gather in the gymnasium on Carnation Street for food and fellowship, the meal will be carry-out or delivery only.
“We had to do it this way because of COVID,” said Jennie Lynn Johnson, who has been coordinating the meal for some 50 years, after first hosting it in her home in 1970. “It breaks my heart, but at least people will get fed.”
The menu will remain the same: turkey and dressing, creamed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, rolls and dessert.
But the teams of volunteers who do the cooking annually won’t be needed.
“We’re buying all the food already prepared, because the volunteers can’t gather together to fix it,” Johnson said. “But Jim Beane at Bar-B-Q by Jim will still cook all our turkeys, as he does every year.”
A small number of volunteers, working in shifts of no more than 20 at a time, will be at the Salvation Army on Thanksgiving morning to debone turkeys, warm the side dishes and package the meals. Deliveries should begin between 10 and 10:30 a.m. and plates can be picked up in person between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“When we prepare the meals ourselves, it costs about $2.50 per plate,” Johnson said. “Having it already prepared is going to run us about $4.50 a plate. Last year, we fed 4,000 people, so you can see it’s going to be much more expensive this year.”
Volunteers are needed in the kitchen and especially to help deliver the meals on Thanksgiving morning. To sign up, call (662) 842-9222.
For monetary donations, make checks payable to the Salvation Army, 527 Carnation St., Tupelo, MS 38804. Be sure to indicate the money is for the Thanksgiving meal.
Despite the changes necessitated by the pandemic, Johnson said it was important to keep the long-standing holiday tradition alive.
“So many people look forward to this every year,” Johnson said. “I look forward to it every year. It’s been a big part of my life. There’s so many who would not have food on their table on Thanksgiving if not for the Salvation Army. This community has been so good to support it.”