TUPELO • This year’s annual Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army will be much easier to prepare, thanks to the facility’s new kitchen.
“It was a mess trying to warm up all the food in that small kitchen,” said the meal’s volunteer coordinator, Jennie Lynn Johnson. “Now, we’ve got all this room.”
The Thanksgiving Day meal will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army on Carnation Street.
Volunteers are working this week to prepare 50 pans of sweet potato casseroles, 50 pans of green bean casseroles and 60 pans of dressing, which will be frozen, then reheated on the day of the meal. The Salvation Army has purchased more than 100 whole turkeys that Jim Beane of Bar-B-Q by Jim will cook for the gathering.
The meal will also include cranberry sauce and rolls, along with desserts prepared by the youth from The Orchard, under the direction of Leeann Lesley. On Thanksgiving morning, volunteers will prepare creamed potatoes and homemade gravy to round out the menu.
“We should have enough food to feed close to 4,000 people,” Johnson said. “We never know how many are going to be here.”
The facility’s new kitchen grew by about 100 square feet, and a 275-square-foot pantry with a large walk-in cooler was added.
“We just got our certificate of occupancy about two weeks ago,” said Maj. Whitney Morton, who came on board with her husband, Ray, in June. “This will be our first Thanksgiving here and we’re excited about that.”
Those wishing to help pay for the cost of the meal can make a check payable to the Salvation Army and indicate in the memo that the donation is for the Thanksgiving meal. Mail it to 527 Carnation St., Tupelo, MS 38804, or drop it by the office.
“When people donate money, they become a part of helping the community,” Johnson said. “The people who come in here to eat have a lot of problems in their life. I want it to be a happy day for them, a special day for them. This meal is not just for the needy. It’s also for the lonely.”